Adventure movies have broad appeal because they feature universal themes and escapism from the real world. Adventure movies also often feature thrilling action that puts characters at a crossroads. There is often nostalgia associated with adventure movies since many of them go on to become classics. This allows each new generation to discover these stories. Adventure stories for the whole family also often feature widely applicable moral lessons told through the journey itself.

Many adventure movies appeal to viewers of all ages. Some movies, like The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, feature a group of people who go on an adventure together and become closer because of their experiences. Other movies, like The Wizard of Oz, center around the journey of a single character who is helped along their journey. The best adventure movies that appeal to viewers of all generations contain layers within the stories.

10 'The Sorcerer's Apprentice' (2010)

Directed by Jon Turteltaub

Image via Walt Disney

The Sorcerer's Apprentice attempts to expand Disney's Fantasia and Fantasia 2000. In these movies, Mickey Mouse played a character known as The Sorcerer's Apprentice. In the 2010 movie, Nicolas Cage plays Balthazar Blake, an ancient sorcerer who was an apprentice to Merlin. In the present day, Balthazar meets Dave (Jay Baruchel), who becomes his student. The two have to fight the forces of evil when they are released into the world.

The Sorcerer's Apprentice is endearing because it is such a silly story. The fact that Nicolas Cage is able to play a character that matches his energy in real life makes this a fun adventure story to follow. This is a story that viewers of all ages can enjoy, since anyone can appreciate what a wild ride this story is from beginning to end. Nicolas Cage's performance alone brings this chaotic story together in a way that can be appreciated by the entire family.

9 'Spy Kids' (2001)

Directed by Robert Rodriguez

Image via Dimension Films

Spy Kids is the first movie in the franchise of the same name. The series follows the Cortez family and the careers of Ingrid (Carla Gugino) and Gregorio (Antonio Banderas), who are both spies. They are retired and try to hide their former work from their children, Carmen (Alexa Vega) and Juni (Daryl Sabara). However, when Ingrid and Gregorio are kidnapped, their children have to enter the world of espionage.

What makes Spy Kids such a compelling adventure movie for viewers of all ages is the fact that it is a family story at its core. As Carmen and Juni learn the ropes of their parents' profession, they must confront their parents' enemies while finding new friends and family along the way. Their journey into this fictionalized version of the intelligence community is deeply endearing. While playing with the most technologically advanced gadgets, all the Cortezs learn the true definition of family, which is a lesson needed at any age.

8 'The Goonies' (1985)

Directed by Richard Donner

Image via Warner Bros.

The Goonies follows a group of kids whose families are facing foreclosure on their homes. They call themselves "the Goonies." When they get together for one final weekend before having to move, they come across a map that claims to lead readers to buried pirate treasure. In a last-ditch effort to save their homes, the Goonies decide to try to find this treasure. Along the way, the Goonies end up getting involved with a crime family who follows them as they search for this treasure.

The Goonies is a thrilling adventure movie that can be enjoyed by all generations. A hunt for pirate treasure is an adventure that viewers of all ages can invest in. There is a universal appeal to the idea of trying to find such a life-changing amount of treasure. What gives The Goonies its intergenerational appeal is the fact that there are multiple layers to this simple and charming search for treasure. There is humor that appeals to all ages and the easily understood stakes of wanting to protect one's family.

7 'Jumanji' (1995)

Directed by Joe Johnston

Image via TriStar Pictures.

Jumanji is a dark fantasy adventure movie that follows the chaos caused by a mysterious board game. The story revolves around Alan Parrish (Robbin Williams), who was transported from his home to the depths of the jungle as a child after he started to play Jumanji. Years later, he re-appears as an adult and meets Judy (Kirsten Dunst) and Peter (Bradley Pierce), siblings who come across the game themselves. With Sarah (Bonnie Hunt), Alan's childhood friend, the group has to fight the haunted game.

What makes Jumanji such a delight is the fact that it blends horror and humor with deeply emotional stakes. The movie builds tension that's critical for adventure movies by making full use of the haunted board game. This is another example of an adventure story that features a journey that is all about family. Watching Alan, Sarah, Judy, and Peter all rely on one another in the face of increasingly dire stakes is a narrative that viewers of all ages can get behind.

6 'Paddington' (2014)

Directed by Paul King

Image via StudioCanal

Paddington is based on the beloved character created by Michael Bond. The movie follows the titular character's journey around the world. The Brown family adopts him once he makes his way from Peru to London, England. Paddington has to face a taxidermist who wants to stuff him and put him on display. He also does his best to search for an explorer he met years earlier on his travels. There is a lot of humor and sweetness to be found in this adventure story.

Paddington is a charming adventure movie that all ages can enjoy because of Paddington himself and his dynamic character. Anyone of any age can appreciate Paddington's deeply emotional journey to find a family and, by extension, his identity. The entire family can appreciate this sweet bear's determination to find his place in the world. The adventures of this little bear simply underline what a sweet protagonist he is to follow.

5 'The Princess Bride' (1987)

Directed by Rob Reiner

Image via 20th Century Studios

The Princess Bride is an adventure comedy that follows the story of farmhand Westley (Cary Elwes) and Buttercup (Robin Wright) who are separated by circumstances before reuniting during an adventure. In order to reunite with his love, Westley joins a group of outlaws who are on their own respective quests. The entire story is told through the perspective of a grandfather who reads to his grandson while the grandson is home sick.

What makes The Princess Bride such an accessible adventure story is the fact that it is so down-to-earth. Despite its fantasy setting and silly characters, there is a deeply human story here about turning journeys of self-discovery into something of an adventure. The humor in The Princess Bride can be appreciated by all ages. There is a lot of action to appreciate as the adventure unfolds, and viewers of all ages can find a lot to relate to in these characters who are each trying to find themselves.

4 'The NeverEnding Story' (1984)

Directed by Wolfgang Petersen

Image via Warner Bros.

The NeverEnding Story is based on the 1979 novel of the same name by Michael Ende. The movie follows a boy, Bastian Balthazar Bux (Barret Oliver), who finds a magical book. Within this book, he reads a story about a warrior who stops a force called The Nothing that threatens to destroy the fantasy world called Fantasia. This leads Bastian on a quest of his own through the story. This is the first movie in The NeverEnding Story movie series.

Because The NeverEnding Story is an adventure told through the perspective of a child, it is easily accessible to family members of all ages. The shifts in tone, from whimsical to dark and horrifying, also mean that the movie has something to offer many viewers. The NeverEnding Story is also a relatable story about a child looking for his place in the world after feeling rejected by those around him.