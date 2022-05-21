Moon Knight is Marvel’s latest show that was released on Disney+ earlier this year and has taken the fandom by storm. It centers around Steven Grant (Oscar Isaac), a museum gift shop worker with multiple personalities. It’s also worth mentioning that he is an avatar to an Egyptian god, which gives him all kinds of cool abilities, as well as a kick-ass costume. With so much of the story surrounding ancient Egyptian culture and legends, audiences are whisked away to the desert dunes and mystical pyramids. Here you will see Steven on a treasure hunting adventure whilst simultaneously trying to save the entire world. Moon Knight reminds us of the magic and myth that surrounds Ancient Egypt, a time and place that will remain a mystery to us all, but one that never fails to entice large audiences. Whether it’s in Greece, Egypt, or Rome, people have always been fascinated with ancient civilizations and the stories that have been told about them. So if you are frantically searching on Google for “mythical and magical movies”, then look no further. Here you will find a varied list that will take you on an exploration for treasure buried beneath the sands.

The Mummy is an action-adventure about a group of treasure hunters who become the hunted when they accidentally awaken an evil mummy. It has everything, from car chases, camel races, spear-fighting, plagues, ancient ruins, and even a bit of romance to sweeten the deal. It is not unlike Moon Knight when it comes to the magic and history of Egyptian culture. Both have been researched well, and you will walk away having learned so many fascinating things about the time period. This movie is worth watching just for the flashback scenes alone, to 3000 years ago when the mummy was in fact a hot priest. It is amazing to see Ancient Egypt brought to life and re-imagined gold and gleaming in all its glory, making you wish that you had a time machine.

The Librarian: Quest for the Spear (2004)

This movie was first released for television back in 2004, an epic adventure story about an Einstein-level genius called Flynn Carsen (Noah Wyle). After he is recruited at the Metropolitan Library, he realizes that it doesn’t keep books but magical artifacts spanning thousands of years. As the librarian, it’s his job to protect and guard the secrets of the library but is unsuccessful when an item is stolen: The Spear of Destiny. The best part about this movie is trying to spot as many relics as you're familiar with (the collection is quite impressive) it wouldn't be surprising if Moon Knight's crescent darts or his suit, had been features of the museum at some point. The entire concept of this film is extraordinary, and it’s extremely satisfying to be able to see various magical objects that we know from legends and history. This film was so good they made two more as well as a spin-off television series.

This is a retelling loosely based on the Greek myth of Perseus. Here you will see the famous demigod beheading Medusa and vanquishing minions of the underworld, as he attempts to prevent Hades from destroying Earth. Half a mortal, Perseus struggles to stay alive and accomplish his task, but it’s his courage and skill that cement him as a hero. It is also his rebellious nature and resentfulness toward his father, and the rest of the gods in general, that have you rooting for him. The finale is certainly worth the wait, as Perseus must face the terrifying Kraken, a beast far scarier than the version we see in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest. It is packed with gargantuan battles of Greek gods and clashes with monsters of epic proportions, resembling the ultimate showdown we see in Moon Knight between the two Egyptian deities, Khonshu and Amit.

After a brief appearance in The Mummy Returns, this spinoff film was Dwayne Johnson’s first leading role. He portrays a fierce nomadic warrior who faces an evil army, in the hope that he can stop them from destroying his homeland. His combat abilities and exceptional valor are legendary, even in his sandals, and rumored to be the best in the ancient world. Perhaps, like Steven, he had once been an avatar to an Egyptian god, which would account for his impressive skills. But like Steven, it is not his power that makes him an excellent warrior, but his tremendous amount of heart. It may be a cheesy action movie, but it just doesn’t get any better than The Scorpion King, especially when it comes to Egyptian sorcery and desert ass-kicking.

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider was adapted from a video games series of the same name, which focuses on a British archeologist, as she travels the world seeking out priceless treasures. In the movie adaptation, Lara Croft (Angeline Jolie) goes on a quest to track down and find a mysterious artifact that can manipulate time. She must race against the clock and a powerful enemy, to stop it from falling in the wrong hands. Croft is a tough but stubborn character, whose ethics at first seem morally gray when she is forced to make some tough decisions. She could almost be Steven's parallel, as he too is faced with many difficult choices that make him question everything about himself. They both seem to have the qualities of an underdog, and there is nothing an audience loves more. Lara Croft is not your standard adventurer, but that is probably why she is so adored and why the franchise is as successful as it has been.

Long before he became Geralt of Rivia or even Superman, Henry Cavill stars as Theseus of Ancient Greece, a mortal man who is chosen by Zeus to defeat an evil King. To do so, he must battle armies and find a mystical weapon, which will stop the King from releasing the titans upon the world. If he wanted to, Zeus could probably kill this King with the snap of his finger, but down to some convenient rule the gods have, they must not interfere with mortal affairs. The striking visuals and jaw-dropping special effects leave little to be imagined, making this movie a true spectacle to behold. If Ancient Greece had been as vivid and beautiful as depicted here, who wouldn’t fight to the death to save it?

Raiders of the Lost Ark is the first movie of an incredible franchise that focuses on an adventurer called Indiana Jones. Teacher by day and treasure seeker by night, Jones fights to salvage and preserve artifacts of profound, cultural, and historical importance. In this first installment, he is hired by the government to find the Ark of the Covenant, a sacred chest that withholds two of the ten commandments, and contains immense power. Jones must stop the Nazis from obtaining this power, traveling to the far reaches of Cairo and Nepal. The quick-witted and dry humor that Harrison Ford is always so good at often seems ill-timed but only adds to the hilarious absurdity of his exploits. Oscar Isaac, brilliantly captures the same feel in Moon Knight, as his character attempts to comprehend the bizarre events around him, providing audiences with hilarious one-liners. Both Steven Grant and Indiana Jones are spontaneous characters that never seem to know what they are doing, offering a fun and thrilling experience for anyone lucky enough to watch them. Raiders of the Lost Ark will forever be the perfect template for all action-adventure movies, which leaves no question as to why Indiana Jones is the world’s favorite professor.

James Spader and Kurt Russell are the dynamic but dysfunctional duo, who literally save an entire planet. The movie kicks off with the discovery of an ancient relic in Giza, a piece of technology that provides a gateway to other places in the universe. Daniel Jackson (Spader) seems to be the only one who can figure out how to work it, opening the gateway between this world and another. Jackson and a team of special operatives led by Jack O’Neil (Russell), enter the wormhole and discover an ancient civilization. The language, culture, and architecture of this foreign world are reminiscent of Ancient Egypt, brilliantly conveying the same mystique, and opening up a world to those hungry for an adventure.

The Prince of Egypt is an animated retelling of a biblical tale about two brothers, Moses and Rameses. One chooses to live for the people and the other chooses to rule them, causing a rift that pulls them apart and against each other. The story is both empowering and heartbreaking, matched only by its incredible score, composed by Hans Zimmer and Stephen Schwartz. The Prince of Egypt is also a musical drama, with moving performances of songs like, “Deliver Us” and “When You Believe”. This film is truly enchanting, providing audiences with an immersive experience, and concluding one hell of a movie marathon.

