Everybody loves a good adventure film. It's one of the oldest and most popular film genres ever, a favorite during the escapist age all the way to the modern blockbuster era. Typically, the adventure genre is paired up with the action or sci-fi genre, as they fit together like peanut butter and jelly; think of classics like Raiders of the Lost Ark or Star Wars. In fact, these genres go so well together that it's hard to find an adventure film that isn't also action nowadays.

Alas, more than a few adventure movies favor other elements besides action; they still have some sequences here and there, but overblown setpieces are not the main appeal. Sometimes, these movies follow a group of kids going on an adventure of a lifetime or two astronauts exploring space like no one has ever seen before. No matter the setting or characters, audiences will find a surplus of joy and spectacle in adventure films and whatever little action is there will only shine more.

10 'Hunt for the Wilderpeople' (2016)

Directed by Taika Waititi

Before he rose to Marvel fame with Thor: Ragnarok, director Taika Waititi showed off his talent with his film Hunt for the Wilderpeople. Following the young Ricky (Julian Dennison) and his foster father, Hec (Sam Neill), Hunt for the Wilderpeople depicts the two as they are stranded in the wilderness of New Zealand. This film is where Julian Dennison (eventually featured in the extremely popular Deadpool 2) really found his stride as an actor and got to show off his acting abilities.

Hunt for the Wilderpeople was a great platform for Waititi to show off his ability to balance tones. The comedy is joyful and hilarious, but the movie excels when it gets the chance to show off its deeper themes and compelling characters. The sincerity is what drives the film home and confirms its quality in the eyes of the audience. Thanks to its small-scale approach, the few and far-in-between action moments here feel possible and relatable, the logical thing two people would do when in the wilderness pursued by others.

9 'Inglourious Basterds' (2009)

Directed by Quentin Tarantino

As the Germans take France, Lieutenant Aldo Raine (Brad Pitt) brings together a group of Jewish soldiers to fight back against the hateful Nazis. Eventually, the men meet and align themselves with Bridget von Hammersmark (Diane Kruger) to take down the leaders who seek to wipe them out. Inglourious Basterds is often argued to be one of, if not the best, films by the legendary Quentin Tarantino.

Many of the iconic makings of a Tarantino film are pretty much established in Inglourious Basterds. The wonderful performances across the board from the likes of Brad Pitt, Christoph Waltz, Mélanie Laurent, Michael Fassbender and many more make the film even more memorable next to Tarantino's wonderful directing style. Inglourious Basterds has very little action, localized to specific sequences like the final assault on Hitler and the attack on the tabern. Tarantino smartly keeps these moments limited, choosing to use the war as a means to explore the characters' psyche rather than depict the larger conflict.

8 'E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial' (1982)

Directed by Steven Spielberg

It's hard to beat a great Steven Spielberg movie. One of his earliest major successes was E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, which found Elliott (Henry Thomas) discovering a nice, friendly alien stranded on planet Earth. Together, they must conceal E.T.'s presence on Earth in Elliott's home! But when E.T. becomes sick, the United States government gets involved, and things go haywire.

Upon its release in 1982, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial became an instant cult classic. People everywhere revisit the film consistently due to not only its quality but its charm as well. The puppetry work used on E.T. himself is masterful on so many levels, proving that practical effects can work incredibly well. E.T. is an expressive alien with so much life, and it enhances the film tenfold. Spielberg is far more concerned with depicting the bond between Elliott and E.T., but the movie still has some memorable, thrilling sequences, notably the climactic chase where E.T. makes the children's bicycles fly.

7 'Honey, I Shrunk the Kids' (1989)

Directed by Joe Johnston

Rick Moranis is a gem, and everyone knows it. Any film with him can be ensured to be a boatload of fun and charm, and Honey, I Shrunk the Kids is no exception. If a filmmaker is looking for a goofy and charming guy who can still deliver a plethora of heart and soul to the film, Moranis is the way to go. He brings all that and more in this delightful sci-fi adventure that has become a classic.

Honey, I Shrunk the Kids is a visual marvel for 1989. The size-related setpieces they pull off are a sight to behold, which one might not expect from a goofy sci-fi comedy. It's a cute and fun film that doesn't forget to include a sizable amount of heart. Moreover, the cast alongside Moranis is incredibly talented, with the likes of Marcia Strassman and Jared Rushton coming along for this wonderful journey down below.

6 'The Wizard of Oz' (1939)

Directed by Victor Fleming

If someone is looking for an incredible adventure movie, they should go off to see the Wizard (Frank Morgan). One would have to be living under a rock in order to not know The Wizard of Oz, one of the most iconic films in the history of cinema. Judy Garland is a legend among legends, and her performance cannot be beaten. Also, the filmmaking at play is phenomenal, especially for the 1930s.

The Wizard of Oz was not just a groundbreaking and monumental film back at its release; it remains a seminal movie, even decades later. Whether it be the stunning practical costumes for Scarecrow (Ray Bolger) and The Cowardly Lion (Bert Lahr), the execution of gigantic landscapes like Oz, or the remarkable action sequences like the tornado hitting Dorthy's home at the beginning of the film, The Wizard of Oz is an innovative masterpiece.

5 'Cast Away' (2000)

Directed by Robert Zemeckis

One of the classic and most rewatchable Tom Hanks movies, Cast Away is a wonderful adventure film that added yet another fantastic film to his large catalog of marvels. When his character, Chuck Noland, a FedEx executive, becomes stranded on a deserted island after his plane to Malaysia crashes over the Pacific Ocean, he must learn how to survive alongside his new volleyball friend, Wilson.

There's something about Tom Hanks that people relate to, an "every man" quality of sorts that enhances the story and execution of Cast Away tenfold. Hanks makes decisions almost every viewer feels they would make if they were in his same situation, keeping Cast Away's few action sequences more grounded and relatable. It helps audiences connect to the film in a way that wouldn't have been possible if Hanks was not in the main role. It's also astounding how director Robert Zemeckis keeps audiences entertained as they watch Hanks alone on an island.

4 'Stand by Me' (1986)

Directed by Rob Reiner

Much like The Goonies, Stand by Me features a group of young friends going on an adventure together, going places they've never gone before and facing struggles they never have as well. But unlike The Goonies, Stand by Me doesn't feature much action. Instead, it's a smaller, more grounded and character-driven film that really delves into the meaning of friendship and what makes a good friend.

Stand by Me's most iconic action scene involves a speeding train and two kids trying to evade it, lending the narrative a brief but thrilling moment where the stakes are higher than ever. However, the movie really shines with its intimate approach, expertly capturing what being a kid is like. For such a small film, it still makes a big impact on viewers and sticks with them for quite some time after viewing. The lives of Gordie (Wil Wheaton) and his friends truly matter to viewers, and they invest in them as characters.

3 'Life of Pi' (2012)

Directed by Ang Lee

When it was first released in 2012, Life of Pi made waves in the film space thanks to Ang Lee's masterful direction and the use of a real tiger for some of the scenes featuring it. The incredibly compelling performance of Suraj Sharma makes watching a man on a boat with a tiger for virtually the entire film feel vastly more entertaining than a lot of other movies surrounding it at the time.

The film has the perfect blend of practical and CGI effects, making all the action feel incredibly real. For most of the film, it feels impossible to tell whether the tiger featured is real or CGI rendered. Many call Life of Pi a visual masterpiece, thanks to the clever mix of spectacle and quiet, emotionally impactful moments. The film won several awards during the awards season and was nominated for even more, and for very good reason.