The 2010s are considered a second renaissance of animation on television, and a big part of that is due to Adventure Time. Created by Pendleton Ward for Cartoon Network, audiences of all ages fell in love with its wacky humor, simplistic art style, and unforgettable characters. Its ability to mix slice-of-life adventures with deep, abstract themes has been copied by dozens of shows since.

The show lasted for ten seasons from 2010 to 2018 and won many awards for the diversity of its writing. The best episodes of each season highlight this through their ability to balance jokes and character progression seamlessly.

10 "Evicted!"

Season 1, Episode 12 (2010)

IMDb Score: 8.2/10

One spooky night, Finn (Jeremy Shada) and Jake (John DiMaggio) meet Arcanine, (Emily Olson) the vampire queen. She reveals that she carved her name into their tree house years ago, and evicts them. Since she's too powerful for them to fight, Finn and Jake are forced to find a new home.

This is a great episode that captures what made early season Adventure Time so beloved before the mature storytelling took hold. Its conflict is simple but engaging, and it establishes Marceline as a carefree and chaotic character who would become one of the show's most beloved. It also features a catchy song that plays while Finn and Jake are househunting, sung by Ward himself.

9 "It Came From The Nightosphere"

Season 2, Episode 1 (2010)

IMDb Score: 8.8/10

While trying to help Marceline record a song, Finn learns that she has a difficult relationship with her demonic father, Hunson Abadeer (Martin Olson). Hoping to help her resolve her issues, Finn summons Abadeer to Ooo. However, he is more interested in sucking the souls of everyone in the land.

This is another wonderful Marceline-focused episode that delves into her backstory. It features one of the show's most iconic songs, "The Fry Song," written by Steven Universe creator, Rebecca Sugar, that gives a humorous look into Marceline's family history. Abadeer also makes for a wonderful villain, mixing terrifying demonic powers with a calm, playful approach, while still trying to be a father.

8 "Thank You"

Season 3, Episode 17 (2011)

IMDb Score: 9.0/10

A Snow Golem (Pendleton Ward) goes about his life in the Ice Kingdom. While collecting pears, he is attacked by a pack of Fire Wolves and, after driving them off, befriends one of their lost pups (Dee Bradly Baker). Meanwhile, Finn and Jake try to break through the Ice King's (Tom Kenny) invincible ice armor to reclaim their sandwiches.

"Thank You" shows that the writers can make amazing episodes that don't focus on Fin and Jake. While their B-plot with the Ice King adds some comedy to the episode, the main focus is on the near-wordless relationship between Snow Golem and the pup. It's a touching story of friendship forming from opposing forces despite the odds.

7 "I Remember You"

Season 4, Episode 25 (2012)

IMDb Score: 9.6/10

Desperate for a new way to woo princesses, the Ice King decides he needs a love song. He grabs random pages from one of his scrapbooks and flies off to Marceline's. She agrees to help him while also trying to remind him of his previous life as her friend, Simon Petrikov.

"I Remember You," is one of the most mature episodes of Adventure TIme. Ice King's situation mirrors that of people suffering from memory loss and dementia, and the story tackles all the complex emotions that come from watching a loved one forget who they are. It also contains another beautiful Sugar son, "Remember You," whose lyrics are meant to represent Simon's last written note to Marceline.

6 "Simon & Marcy"

Season 5, Episode 14 (2013)

IMDb Score: 9.6/10

Finn and Jake are confused as to why Marceline invites the Ice King to play basketball with them. She tells them that, before the crown made him insane, Simon was her best friend and guardian. The episode then flashes back to when Marceline was a child being watched over by Simon as they explored the ruins of the Mushroom War.

This was Sugar's last episode of Adventure Time before she left to make Steven Universe, and it was a phenomenal sendoff. Simon and Marceline's relationship is beautiful in its tragedy, as Simon does everything he can to protect Marceline at the expense of his own sanity. It also does a good job showing what life was like after the Mushroom War, letting audiences see the horrible beginning of many iconic locations and characters in Land of Ooo.

5 "Escape From The Citadel"

Season 6, Episode 2 (2014)

IMDb Score: 9.4/10

Finn and Jake arrive at the Citadel, a prison for the multiverse's worst criminals, to look for Finn's father, Martin (Stephen Root). Unfortunately, he turns out to be a manipulative jerk who tries to ditch Finn once he's free. Meanwhile, the Lich (Ron Perlman) uses his dark magic to corrupt the prisoners to create an army to destroy all life.

This episode capped off the intro to season six with a massive emotional gut punch. Meeting Martin shattered any ideal of Finn's biological parents being as heroic as him and shows audiences that sometimes it's better not to pursue a particular relationship. The Lich is also used effectively, and his speech to Finn about his nature reaffirms why he's the show's best villain.

4 "The Hall of Egress"

Season 7, Episode 24 (2016)

IMDb Score: 9.4/10

Finn gets stuck inside a new dungeon with an interesting puzzle. The only way he can leave is by closing his eyes, but if he opens them, he is teleported back to where he started no matter where he is in the world. This forces him to live life blind until he can find the answer.

This is one of Adventure Time's most abstract and existential episodes. There are so many ways its conflict can be interpreted, such as shedding your old self in order to move on to the next stage of life. It's also a great showcase of Finn's character, as no matter the obstacle, he will always find a way to overcome it.

3 "Islands Part 6: Min and Marty"

Season 8, Episode 25 (2017)

IMDb Score: 9.5/10

While traveling to find the missing humans of Ooo, Susan Strong (Jackie Buscarino) reveals that she once knew Finn's biological mother. Cut to a flashback where we see Minerva (Sharon Horgan) working as a nurse in a human city. One of her patients is Martin, and despite his knack for trouble, the two fall in love.

"Min and Marty" offers more insight into the past of Finn's parents and the life he could have lived. Martin in particular is shown to have come so close to settling down and changing his ways, only for his past to catch up to him and ruin it all. The worst part is that there's no way Finn or Minerva can ever learn the full truth of what happened, leaving it only for the audience.

2 "Three Buckets"

Season 9, Episode 14 (2017)

IMDb Score: 9.0/10

After failing to help stop the Lich's latest plan to destroy all life, Finn's grass clone, Fern (Hayden Ezzy) finally snaps. He decides to lock Finn inside a dungeon and take over his life. However, he underestimated Finn's determinism, which could cost him dearly.

"Three Buckets" is a tragic story about envy. Finn saw Fern as a brother and didn't want to fight him, but Fern's inability to escape Finn's shadow and make his own life drove him to this selfish conclusion. It ends on a bitter note, with Finn traumatized and Fern in the hands of a new villain, Uncle Gumbald (Fred Melamed).

1 "Come Along With Me"

Season 10, Episodes 13 - 16 (2018)

IMDb Score: 9.7/10

In the distant future, two friends named Shermy (Sean Giambrone) and Beth (Willow Smith) find Finn's robotic arm. To learn its origins, they seek out the King of Ooo, BMO (Niki Yang). He tells them the story of the Gum War between Gumbald and Princess Bubblegum (Hynden Walch), and how Betty Grof (Lena Dunham and Felicia Day) summoned the god of chaos, Golb.

"Come Along With Me," does an admirable job of wrapping up many hanging plot threads in a satisfactory manner. Finn's desperation to avert war, and Golb's external threat, stress the importance of working together. Its ultimate message is about endings and that, while bittersweet at the time, they can lead to new beginnings.

