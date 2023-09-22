Adventure Time is full of all sorts of memorable characters, such as the Earl of Lemongrab (Justin Royland). Created by Princess Bubblegum (Hynden Walch) to be her heir, he proved unsuited to the task due to his sour disposition. She gave him his own castle to live in, but no subjects, and years of isolation have taken their toll on him.

Lemongrab's iconic screechy voice and unpredictable behavior made him a hit, but it was the development he received that made him a fan favorite. His episodes ranged from silly misadventures to complex character studies about empathy, loneliness, and the pursuit of perfection.

10 "Another Five More Short Graybles"

Season 5, Episode 24, 2013

Cubert (Emo Philips) entertains the audience by making a birdhouse. When he can't remember where the door to the birdhouse is supposed to go, he brings up some graybles of the old days to find the answer. These graybles include Finn (Jeremy Shada) and Jake (John DiMaggio) making a time machine, the Ice King (Tom Kenny) picking a movie, and Cinnamon Bun (Dee Bradly Baker) confronting his fear of the dark.

Lemongrab's segment is a short piece of the episode, where he and his brother get into an argument regarding their doll/son, Lemonsweets. When it results in the doll's destruction, Lemongrab attempts to eat his brother. While it's a small piece of the episode, this event leads to important moments later in Lemongrab's journey and shows that Lemongrab isn't ready to live with himself yet.

9 "Diamonds and Lemons"

Season 0, Production Number 279, 2018

In this crossover between Adventure Time and Minecraft, Finn and Jake dig up hundreds of diamonds, only for Jake to start tossing them into lava. Horrified, Finn takes a diamond and sets off to turn it into something great to show Jake what he's wasting. As he journeys, he runs into his friends, all of whom are working on their own projects.

Lemongrab's role in the episode is small but memorable. He is hard at work trying to plant and cultivate a lemon tree but is thwarted by his own ineptitude. In the overall message of the episode, he represents both new players who may struggle to get started and folks whose creative ambitions are smaller in scale.

8 "Too Old"

Season 5, episode 31, 2013

Finn and Bubblegum travel to Castle Lemongrab for a dinner invitation and see that things have changed for the worse. The original Lemongrab has eaten part of his brother and attached shock collars to the lemon citizens. When Bubblegum finds a gifted lemon named Lemonhope (Justin Roiland), she makes it her mission to free him.

Sometimes Lemongrab's noises can be a bit grading, but there's a lot to enjoy in this episode. Alongside the creative designs of the lemon people, it reinforces Lemongrab's obsessive need for perfection according to his idea. Even when surrounded by people who think as he does, he isn't satisfied, and the conflict between the two Lemongrabs can be interpreted as a struggle to find balance.

7 "Lemonhope Part 1"

Season 5, episode 50, 2014

With Lemonhope safe in the Candy Kingdom, Bubblegum educates him on the ethics of being a good ruler, so he can liberate his subjects from Lemongrab's tyranny. However, Lemonhope is more concerned with his own interests than his fellow lemon people. This leads to him running away from Bubblegum to pursue his own freedom.

Lemongrab's role in this episode is as the antithesis of Lemonhope's journey for freedom. Having been thwarted by Bubblegum, he has devolved into a totalitarian state that heavily punishes anyone who breaks the law or tries to flee. In a way, it's sad to see him devolve into this state after characters like Bubblegum and Finn tried to help him overcome his flaws.

6 "Lemonhope Part 2"

Season 5, episode 51, 2014

Lemonhope's quest for freedom sees him join a monster hunter named Phlannel Boxingday (Creed Bratton). Though he enjoys his time slaying beasts and collecting treasure, he is plagued by nightmares of guilt. This leads him back home to a final showdown with Lemongrab.

Here we see the consequences of Lemongrab's uncompromising ways finally come back to bite him. With the aid of his brother and the lemon citizens, Lemonhope destroys him with his music, though Bubblegum rebuilds Lemongrab using pieces from both. Now, having reached his lowest point, there's nowhere to go but up.

5 "Mystery Dungeon"

Season 5, episode 8, 2013

Lemongrab awakens with Ice King, Tree Trunks (Polly Lou Livingston), Shelby (Pendleton Ward) and Neptr (Andy Milonakis) inside a mysterious dungeon. To escape, they will need to work together and use their individual skills to get past the dungeon's traps. But how did they end up there in the first place and what mysteries lie at its heart?

"Mystery Dungeon" is one of the best episodes of the show focused on the side characters. The comradery between these five characters is brilliant, and Lemongrab adds a wonderful bit of chaotic energy. He is determined to conquer the dungeon but also ready and willing to eat his teammates should the need arise.

4 "Too Young"

Season 3, Episode 5, 2011

When Bubblegum is possessed by the Lich (Ron Perlman), she is rebuilt as her thirteen-year-old self (Isabella Acres). Now that she's too young to rule, Lemongrab comes to the Candy Kingdom to take the throne. Knowing that he won't be a good ruler of candy people, Bubblegum and Finn work together to try and get rid of him.

This was Lemongrab's first episode, and it's a beautiful way to introduce the character. He serves as an interesting antagonist because he's acting within the law, but his uncompromising need for control makes it impossible for him to work with others. Many of his lines in this episode rank among his most iconic, such as, "One Million Years Dungeon," and "Unacceptable".

3 "You Made Me"

Season 4, Episode 20, 2012

Bubblegum discovers that Lemongrab is sneaking into the Candy Kingdom to spy on its residents while they sleep. When she asks him why, he explains that he is lonely at Castle Lemongrab and demands subjects of his own. In trying to get her subjects to agree to this, and teach Lemongrab how to interact with them, Bubblegum has her hands full.

"You Made Me" is the first episode that delves into Lemongrab's mental state. Though he longs for companionship, he can't accept any other way of handling situations, as in his heart he believes his way is right. The solution of creating an identical brother sounds good on paper but leads to great consequences later on.

2 "All Your Fault"

Season 5, episode 9, 2013

When Castle Lemongrab asks the Candy Kingdom for food, Finn and Jake are tasked with delivering candy tree seeds to them. Upon arrival, they discover that the castle is full of creatures created by the Lemongrabs. They found Bubblegum's formula for creating candy people and used up all their food reserves creating new life.

Lemongrab got a taste of what it's like to have companionship with his brother, which drives him to create more of himself even at the cost of his well-being. We also see how he's quick to blame others for his failures, usually by saying that they should have expected such action from him. Still, the episode also shows that Lemongrab has the capacity to change, as it ends with his son, Lemonjon (Justin Roiland), sacrificing himself for the greater good.

1 "The Mountain"

Season 6, episode 28, 2015

After being rebuilt following Lemonhope's rebellion, Lemongrab is running his kingdom efficiently, but he is still not at peace. After a crack forms in his bedroom ceiling, he departs for the Mountain of Matthew. As he climbs the mountain to meet Matthew (Jim Cummings), he is forced to come to terms with the imperfect parts of himself.

"The Mountain" is a beautiful episode that sees Lemongrab finally reach the end of his long journey of self-acceptance. Matthew offers Lemongrab a chance to escape this world through ego death and join his collective, but Lemongrab instead destroys Matthew. He finally decided that it is better to be flawed and happy with himself than to constantly strive for perfection and be miserable.

