It's hard to believe that Adventure Time ended five years ago. Created by Pendleton Ward, it allowed audiences to explore the fantastical land of Ooo and all the crazy adventures it offers. Though the early seasons focused on crazy one-off adventures, they later delved into existential themes of maturity, purpose, and family.

One of the biggest reasons for the show's success is its line-up of memorable and relatable characters. The best came from all walks of life and never ceased to put a smile on the audience's faces thanks to strong writing and voice acting.

10 Lumpy Space Princess

After leaving her parents due to one too many arguments, Lumpy Space Princess (Pendleton Ward) goes to live in the woods. Her need to be the center of attention draws her to others, especially her fellow princesses. Unfortunately, her abrasive personality means she has a hard time making friends.

LSP's unapologetic spoiled rich girl persona results in some hilarious jokes and plenty of quotable dialogue. It also comes with the double-edged sword of making her coma cross as annoying and unlikable thanks to how self-centered she can be. Even when she tries to help her friends, she always ends up turning it back to her.

9 The Ice King

Once a scientist who studied magic, Simon Petrikov (Tom Kenny) lost his mind when he put on a magic crown. Now he rules over a kingdom of ice and penguins and tries to kidnap princesses. This made him an antagonist to heroes Finn and Jake, but they learned his backstory over time and developed a friendship with him.

Ice King loses some points on the likability scale for how selfish his action can be, even if it's due to the crown's influence. His childish personality can lead to him acting without considering others' feelings, and he can easily be manipulated by a woman. Still, he likes to help out his friends wherever he can.

8 Princess Bubblegum

The immortal ruler and creator of the Candy Kingdom, Princess Bubblegum (Hynden Walch) is the princess Finn interacts with the most. She is a brilliant scientist and is always trying to improve the lives of her citizens. Unfortunately, experiences also lead her to commit espionage against everyone, especially her own citizens.

Bubblegum is a funny and compassionate character, especially when she sees others suffer. Sadly, this gets undercut by her paranoia, which leads her toward totalitarianism and absolute control. This results in some strained relationships when her friends call her out, but fortunately she loosens her grip afterward.

7 Tree Trunks

A little elephant from the Tiny Animal Kingdom, Tree Trunks (Polly Lou Livingston) loves to spend her time baking apple pies. Though she may appear as a sweet old lady, she has had a long and exciting life of adventure and romance. She's also never afraid to speak her mind, even against a princess in her own kingdom.

Tree Trunks is a humorous example of the sweet old lady trope. She is a very passionate character, be that in her love life or correcting an injustice. She even becomes a devoted mother in the later seasons when she adopts Sweet Pea (Ethan Maher).

6 Lady Rainicorn

The long-time girlfriend of Jake the dog (John DiMaggio), Lady Rainicorn (Niki Yang) is a Korean-speaking unicorn from the Crystal Dimmention. Though she occasionally comes with Jake and Finn (Jeremy Shada) on adventures, she's usually content to stay in the background. Over time, she and Jake would have a family of five magic-wielding pups.

The fact that Lady speaks Korean does limit her use in certain episodes, but her expressions and actions help to convey her as a kind and considerate girlfriend. She loves Jake and is willing to risk her own well-being if it means rescuing him. Audiences who can understand her also get treated to how freaky her love life with Jake can be.

5 Flame Princess

When the Flame King (Keith David) learned that his daughter (Jessica DiCicco) was more powerful than him, he tried to kill her before trapping her in a lamp. She was let out by Jake when he tried to find a new girlfriend for Finn, and the two develop a cute relationship. Unfortunately, her time in isolation leaves her with anger issues and poor social skills.

Flame Princess' student emotions can lead to her choosing violence over diplomacy and getting out of control with her destruction. She does mature quite a bit thanks to her time with Finn and learns to be more compassionate and considerate. This leads to her overthrowing her father and steering her kingdom in a new direction.

4 Jake

Finn's adopted older brother, Jake serves as his best, co-hero, and adventuring partner. With his unique shape-shifting powers, he can take on most threats and escape with his life. Since dogs mature faster than humans, Jake has experienced much in his relatively short life, which leaves him with lots of wisdom to impart to Finn.

This doesn't mean that he is smart though: he caves to peer pressure, is a sore loser, and passes out laughing at his own jokes. Nevertheless, Jake does his best to be there for his family and friends, even if he can't be exactly what they want him to be. When his loved ones need him, he won't hesitate to put his needs on hold for theirs.

3 Marceline

The half-demon daughter of Hunson Abadeer (Martin Olson), Marceline (Olivia Olson) grew up in the aftermath of the devastating Mushroom War. In her attempt to save the last of the humans, she was bitten by the Vampire King (Billy Brown) and became the new Vampire Queen. In the centuries since, she mellows into someone who loves to have a wild time and write sad songs.

Marceline often ranks high on Adventure Time lists, and it's easy to see why. Her backstory is rich, her songs are iconic, and her personality is laid back and fun-loving, though sometimes her idea of a good time can be a bit extreme. She develops a strong older-sister relationship with Finn and a beautiful romance with Bubblegum.

2 BMO

Created by the master roboticist, Mo (Chuck McCann), BMO (Niki Yang) is a robot designed for video games, movies, and other applications. BMO was designed to understand fun and thus has a very childish personality and autonomy. This allows them to go on plenty of side adventures without Finn and Jake.

There are few characters in Ooo with a heart of gold that shines brighter than BMO's. If a friend is upset, BMO will do what they can to cheer them up, and they are quite empathetic for a robot. Their childish sense of wonder also means that BMO looks at the world differently than others and can find satisfaction in the smallest of things.

1 Finn

Orphaned as a baby, Finn Mertens was adopted by dog detectives Joshua (Kent Osborn) and Margaret (Maria Bamford). They imported into Finn a sense of heroism so that by the age of twelve, he has dedicated his life to slaying monsters and protecting princesses. As he grows up, Finn is faced with the harsh realities of life and how to cope with them.

Finn is both Adventure Time's most likable character and its most relatable. He is a heroic and kind individual who always does his best to help those in need without losing his childish sense of humor. However, he is not infallible: he is as susceptible to jealousy and depression as everyone and grows from those experiences.

