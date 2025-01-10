Come on, grab your friends because Funko has a new collection of items for Adventure Time fans. The collectible giant is releasing a set of five new digital Pop! figures featuring some of Jake and Finn's old friends, like BMO, Susan Strong, and Tree Trunks, as well as one of their greatest, inevitable foes - The Lich. Though the iconic human and dog duo don't make an appearance themselves, Funko's mascot Freddy and his dog Proto fill in for the occasion with costumes and a replica of Finn's chipped and scratched golden sword of battle, making for a unique virtual collectible. Ahead of their release on the official Funko website, Collider can share an exclusive look at the new collectibles.

Digital Pop! figures are essentially Funko's answer to digital trading cards, offering fans a chance to purchase packs filled with digital versions of the company's stylized pop culture designs. These packs can include special Legendary and Grail editions that can be used to claim limited-edition physical collectibles. The five figures' boxes are each marked with a sticker to show how they're classified within the digital drop. BMO is the lone Grail Pop!, depicting the video game console-like robot dancing happily with his arms waving. Susan and Tree Trunks are both Legendary, meanwhile, with the former's muscular form captured with a Funko edge and the latter holding a picnic basket on top of her in an homage to her first appearance.

The Lich's appearance in this set is easily the most haunting. Instead of depicting his typical robed, skeletal form, the figure shows him wearing the corpse of Finn and Jake's friend and idol Billy as a disguise to manipulate the two into doing his bidding. Matching the show, half of his face still shows his sunken eye and nose socket, capturing what makes the Ron Perlman-voiced sorcerer arguably Adventure Time's greatest villain. He'll also be available as a Legendary drop with Freddy and Proto rounding out the set with the Royalty label.

What Does the Future Hold for 'Adventure Time'?