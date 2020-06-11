Watch: ‘Adventure Time: Distant Lands – BMO’ Special Teased in 4-Minute Opening Scene

Want some more Adventure Time? The good news is that four new original specials are arriving starting later this month; the less-good news is that they’ll be exclusively available on HBO Max, the newly launched streaming service from WarnerMedia. But while you still have plenty of time to subscribe to that platform, they’ve been kind enough to share the first four minutes of the first special as a tease of what’s to come. You can watch it below.

Viewers will get a chance to return to the Land of Ooo (and beyond) in Adventure Time: Distant Lands. Based on the animated series Adventure Time created by Pendleton Ward and executive produced by Adam Muto, these four breakout specials explore the unseen corners of the world with characters both familiar and brand new. The first of these specials is BMO, which follows the lovable little robot on a new adventure. When there’s a deadly space emergency in the farthest reaches of the galaxy, there’s only one hero to call, and it’s probably not BMO. Except that this time it is!

Adventure Time: Distant Lands – BMO, produced by Cartoon Network Studios and the first of four original specials, premieres Thursday, June 25th on HBO Max.

Check out the first clip of the first four minutes of the new special here:

