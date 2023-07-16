Come on, tell your friends, we’re finally getting that Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake spin-off series! While the series, starring gender-swapped versions of Finn and Jake from Adventure Time, was first announced back in 2021, it’s been a while since we’ve heard anything about it. Well now we finally have a release window, and it turns out that lucky viewers at San Diego Comic-Con will even get to see the world premiere of the first episode! While Fionna and Cake may have started as just Rule 63 art of Adventure Time’s main characters Finn and Jake, they’ve evolved into much more, becoming some of Adventure Time’s most beloved characters.

When Is Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake Coming Out?

Image via MAX

Anyone lucky enough to be at the Warner Bros. television screenings at San Diego Comic-Con on July 19 can see the world premiere of Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake there, along with new episodes of Riverdale and Teen Titans Go!. For the rest of us though, Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake will be available on Max (formerly HBO Max) in the Fall of 2023.

Where Can You Watch Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake?

Assuming you can’t get to San Diego Comic-Con, the place to see Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake will be on Max, Warner Bros Discovery's streaming service, when the Adventure Time spin-off debuts there this fall. Fionna and Cake is currently set to be a limited series consisting of ten half-hour episodes.

Is There a Trailer for Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake?

While we don’t have a trailer for Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake just yet, we can always just rewatch the classic Fionna and Cake episodes of the original Adventure Time while we wait. Perhaps the most entertaining part of Fionna and Cake in the original Adventure Time series is the fact that they’re fictional, with their actions often telling us more about the character telling their story (usually the Ice King) than it tells us about Fionna and Cake themselves. We’re looking forward to seeing these characters have their own series and agency.

Who Stars in Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake?

Image via MAX

Madeleine Martin voices Fionna in Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake. Martin was also the voice of Fionna in the Fionna and Cake episodes of Adventure Time. She previously voiced JoJo in the series JoJo’s Circus and played Madeleine in The Marvelous Ms. Maisel.

Cake will also be played by her voice actor from Adventure Time- Roz Ryan. Ryan previously voiced Thalia, one of the Muses in Disney’s Hercules and Hercules the Animated Series. She was also the voice of Bubbie the Whale in The Marvelous Misadventures of Flapjack, voiced Cyborg’s grandmother in Teen Titans Go!, and played Grandma Gayle King in the Zendaya starring series K.C. Undercover.

Tom Kenny will also reprise his role from Adventure Time and voice Simon Petrikov. (Petrikov spent most of Adventure Time as the Ice King due to his crown which gave him ice powers but also drove him mad.) Kenny is best known as the iconic voice of SpongeBob SquarePants, but that’s far from his only notable work. He also voiced Dog in the series CatDog, voiced Scoutmaster Lumpus in Camp Lazlo, and voiced Squanchy in Rick and Morty.

There’s been no announcement yet on if other gender-swapped characters from Adventure Time like Prince Gumball and Marshall Lee will be making appearances. (In Adventure Time Prince Gumball was voiced by Neil Patrick Harris and Marshall Lee was voiced by Donald Glover.) We also don’t know if the Ice Queen will be in this new series. In Adventure Time she was voiced by Grey DeLisle.

What Is Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake About?

Image via Cartoon Network

From their earliest appearances, first simply as art, and then as characters in the Ice King’s fanfiction, Fionna and Cake have had a devoted following. It’s hard not to love Fionna, the human, and Cake, the cat. In the Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake limited series they’ll be teaming up with Simon Petrikov, the character who spent much of Adventure Time known as the Ice King, to travel the multiverse and fight against a new villain. We’ve also learned that Fionna and Cake will feature a somewhat older Fionna and be targeted more toward a young adult audience.

Who Is Making Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake?

Image via Kaboom

The showrunner for Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake is Adam Muto. Muto was also the showrunner for several seasons of Adventure Time and also worked on the Adventure Time: Distant Lands specials. In addition to working on Adventure Time, Muto also worked on storyboards for Steven Universe and Summer Camp Island.

The original concept art for Fionna and Cake was drawn by Adventure Time artist Natasha Allegri, who also went on to draw the Fionna and Cake comic. Allegri is also the creator of the adorable and surprisingly deep series Bee and PuppyCat.

While Pendleton Ward was the original creator of Adventure Time, he stepped away from the series part way through its initial run and has more recently worked on projects including Midnight Gospel and Bee and Puppycat.

What Are the Other Adventure Time Projects?

Adventure Time (2010-2018)- The beloved Cartoon Network series Adventure Time introduced audiences to the land of Ooo and the colorful denizens of the Candy Kingdom. Over the show’s ten seasons Jake the Dog (voiced by John DiMaggio) and Finn the Human (Jeremy Shada) don’t just slay evil things, collect loads of dosh, and rescue princesses, they also grow and mature as individuals. The charming series appealed to audiences of all ages and for all the jokes and absurdity was also a surprisingly touching coming-of-age story.

Adventure Time: Distant Lands (2020-2021) - Consisting of four specials, each released a few months apart, Adventure Time: Distant Lands let us see BMO’s futuristic adventures, Finn and Jake reuniting in the afterlife, and of course, PB and Marceline exploring their future together.

