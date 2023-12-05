The Big Picture Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake has been renewed for a second season, continuing the expansion of the Adventure Time universe.

The spin-off follows the adventures of Fionna and Cake, voiced by Madeleine Martin and Roz Ryan, as they face unpredictable enemies and use magic.

The series is a streaming exclusive on Max and takes place across the multiverse, with the characters coming to terms with their identities and relying on each other for support.

The Adventure Time universe continues to expand, as Max has announced that Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake has been renewed for a second season. The titular characters are voiced by Madeleine Martin and Roz Ryan, respectively, as their adventures are filled with unpredictable enemies and a considerable amount of magic. While the spin-off is produced by Cartoon Network Studios, it is a streaming exclusive only released through Max. There's no telling where Fionna and Cake are heading next, but wherever it is, they won't let anything get in the way of their friendship.

When the characters were introduced in the original Adventure Time series, Finn (Jeremy Shada) and Jake (John DiMaggio) were surprised to learn that the Ice King (Tom Kenny) had written an entire fan fiction book about a gender-swapped version of their lives. The story featured relatively the same premise as the original show, with the gender-swapped characters facing off against one another, just like Finn and the Ice King did. The amount of praise received by the episode would lead to the successful spin-off that has just been renewed.

More than a decade after the Adventure Time episode featuring Fionna and Cake first aired, the Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake television series premiered on Max, taking the characters on adventures across the multiverse, where an unforeseen villain wants to erase them from existence. This version of the story takes depressed teenager Fionna through a portal to the world where Simon Petrikov lives. Though the scientist is still haunted by his past as the Ice King, he still wants to help the heroes who landed in his universe. Unfortunately, the multiverse had different plans for the three of them.

How Does 'Fionna and Cake' Fit Into 'Adventure Time' Canon?

The first season of Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake dealt with a lot of issues related to alternate dimensions, and the lead characters coming to terms with their identities. Thanks to Scarab's (Kayleigh McKee) evil plan, Fionna realized she never wanted to go back to her original reality, while Cake didn't want to give up her powers and the ability to speak. It remains to be seen which timelines are left for the characters to explore, with their upcoming adventures possibly taking them through more authorized universes. Just like Finn and Jake used to do back in the day, Fionna and Cake know that they can count on each other in the face of any upcoming threat.

Check out the Season 2 renewal announcement for Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake below and stay tuned at Collider for further updates!

