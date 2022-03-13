The finale of Pendleton Ward’s hit show, Adventure Time, finds a moment of beauty in chaos through song. As one of Golb’s monsters is about to attack, BMO accidentally wards off the monster through the song “Time Adventure.” Princess Bubblegum then realizes that “Golb is discord, it’s the harmony, harmony hurts them.” So, the group joins in and sings together, temporarily slowing down Golb’s forces. The moment puts every song, most of them written by Rebecca Sugar, from Adventure Time’s cannon in a new light. Yes, the show has made a handful of musically phenomenal songs that are worth remembering, but the series is more recognized for psychedelic places, major monsters, and a journey of growth for its characters in a post-nuclear war version of Earth. But “Time Adventure” shows both a growth towards more reflective songs and acknowledges that every song in the show builds harmony, community, and friendship amongst the group, from short and sweet hits like “Bacon Pancakes” to thoughtful duets like “I Remember You.”

“Time Adventure” is one of the longer songs in the series. The short run time of each episode – 11 minutes typically – leaves little room for longer songs. As such, much of the listed music is just characters riffing together. Jake’s famous song “Bacon Pancakes” is simply Jake singing while he’s making bacon pancakes. “Condiment Rainbow” in Season 2 is more produced like a number from a musical, but it’s simply Finn and Jake getting their house ready for Lady Rainicorn’s family. And then there are all the times that Finn and Jake freestyle sing – like “Baby” in Season 1 – or rap together early in an episode. Much of these early season songs are sung and then end quickly as Finn and Jake move to take on this week’s challenge. Looking back, the songs play an important role in establishing the relationships between the characters and their personalities. Jake does sing “Bacon Pancakes” alone, but it still fits with his calm, relaxed character who is having fun humming a tune while cooking. “Baby” and “Condiment Rainbow” show Finn and Jake’s brotherhood whether they’re just walking along together or helping each other out.

Marceline’s song “Fries” works both as a freestyle song while lowering her guard. She even tells Finn that the song is “really personal” as she vocally reminisces about a moment when her father, Hunson Abadeer, the ruler of the Nightosphere, carelessly steals her fries. Marceline may not feel comfortable telling her life story to a relatively new friend in Finn yet. However, she can express herself in song with a number about both stolen fries and her troubled relationship with her dad. Finn later plays the song to Hunson and hearing it convinces him to stop sucking up all the souls in the Land of Ooo and to tell Marceline he loves her. The music is a connective tissue that allows Marceline both to express her truth and build the start of a bond with her father. The two have their struggles throughout the show, but the encounter is a brief preview of what their relationship could be like, and it started because Marceline expressed herself through song.

This is far from the first time that Marceline uses music to express her emotional baggage. She reveals her conflicted need to make up with Princess Bubblegum in the song “I’m Just Your Problem.” Finn, Jake, Bubblegum, and Marceline are trying to open an enchanted door to get their stolen beloved items back so Marceline takes the lead and goes into this number once PB says her lyrics are “too distasteful.” She criticizes Bubblegum for wanting to be treated like she’s “perfect” and making her feel like an “inconvenience” and yet she still wants to apologize and be around her anyway. The series reveals how close both these decades-old women have bonded and seen that courtship fractured over the years, and this is the first time Marceline ever addresses this truth. Fittingly, the door only opens with a song about the truth and Marceline almost gets it open until she stops short because she is not quite ready to completely forgive Bubblegum.

Like “Fries,” Marceline uses the song to discuss her truth in the situation with Bubblegum and explain herself in a way that she cannot in spoken words. Then, Finn does the same regarding his feelings for Bubblegum with “My Best Friends in the World” admitting that he lost a piece of Bubblegum’s hair he kept and asks her “What am I to you?/Am I a joke, your knight, or your brother?” and he gets the group to play music together and open the door. Finn both expresses himself through the song as Marceline did but brought the group together with their music and airing his grievances helped them grow closer together because they were honest. Music gave them this outlet and, like the short songs earlier in the show, helped them grow closer.

Marceline’s most famous songs in the series are the two that are the closest to her past in “I Remember You” and “Everything Stays.” With “Remember You,” Marceline starts singing along to Simon’s old messages to her from back near the start of the War before Simon became the Ice King. The Ice King cannot remember who he was, but Marceline is able to sing through her tears and reclaim some semblance of the father-daughter bond the two shared in Marcy’s formative years as a child through singing together. Again, using the music to connect across generations with one another. “Everything Stays” is a lullaby Marceline’s mom sang to her as a child to help her sleep. Following the events of the series Stakes, the song serves as a reflective moment regarding the vampire queen’s sense of self. Fittingly, the lyrics of the song hum a relaxing melody about finding something lost in a garden “right there where you left it” faded but with a “lighter” underside, just as her mom sang it years ago.

Marceline has always questioned her identity as the daughter of a soul-sucking demon and a human, along with being a vampire. The lyrics of the song here through a different lens show her starting to come to terms with these changes. Even as she’s grown and moved on to different places and met new people, Marceline is still herself, and she controls how she grows emotionally as time moves on and the world around her evolves. The simple yet complex lyrics fit with the character as a person about 100 years old still needs time to grapple with her sense of self and relationships but she at least finally sees that she is comfortable in her skin.

This song is not as connective as some other songs, but “Everything Stays” fits as a therapeutic number for Marceline to revisit her sense of self. Like “Best Friends in the World,” “Fries,” and “Best Friends in the World,” “Everything Stays” captures a character making a realization through song and coming to terms with that. Not to mention that a montage plays of the changing candy kingdom, with Princess Bubblegum repairing a shattered Peppermint Butler amongst the images of Ooo showing how the kingdom has changed and grown along with a quick shot of child Marcy with her mother. Yes, Marceline is alone when she sings it this time, but after an event where she fully trusts her closest friends to help her deal with her past. It serves as Marceline taking a breath after going on a marathon of fighting and self-reflection, but the images show she’s still connected to both her past and present amongst her friends.

The music in Adventure Time has shaped much of the series’ tonal and existential vibes from beginning to end. Even with many of the songs being quick hitters, Sugar and the songwriting team helped build an identity for the series through its music focusing on community and character building along with its weirdness. And then the show ends with “Time Adventure,” bringing a majority of the cast together singing about friendship existing across space and different eras and how their bonds will persist even when a “good thing ends.” BMO and the crew’s words hit the viewers who have grown up with these characters harder than the monsters on-screen. This is a testament to the magnificent songs that “will happen, happening, happened” amongst those who remember this world.

