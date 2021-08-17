Adventure Time is returning to our screens once again — but this time, a little differently. HBO Max has ordered a ten-episode series focusing on Fionna and Cake, the gender-swapped versions of Adventure Time’s protagonists, Finn the Human and Jake.

Currently titled Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake, the series will be produced by Cartoon Network Studios for the streaming service, with Adventure Time veteran Adam Muto serving as showrunner and executive producer.

Introduced in the third season of the hit cartoon, Fionna and Cake soon became a hit with audiences, so it’s no wonder the Adventure Time team would want to focus on them in their efforts to expand the series’ universe. The new series will see the two team up with former Ice King, Simon Petrikov, to embark on a journey of self-discovery through the multiverse, all the while escaping a new antagonist determined to wipe them from existence.

Originally running from 2010 to 2018, Adventure Time was a hit for adults and children alike, proving itself a rating success for Cartoon Network and earning itself a host of awards, including a Peabody Award, three Annie Awards, and eight Primetime Emmy Awards. Fionna and Cake is HBO Max’s latest attempt at expanding the show’s universe, after its Adventure Time: Distant Lands specials, the fourth and final of which is set to premiere on the streamer this fall.

No word has been given as to whether Madeleine Martin and Roz Ryan will return to their roles as Fionna and Cake, nor has any anticipated release date been given. In the meantime, fans can stream the original Adventure Time series on HBO Max.

