The Big Picture Kumail Nanjiani did not reprise his role as Prismo in the Adventure Time spin-off series due to a misunderstanding about the offer.

Nanjiani expressed his disappointment about not voicing Prismo again, as it is one of his favorite characters.

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake showrunner Adam Muto revealed that offers were made to Nanjiani, but there was a mix-up and he was not informed. Nanjiani apologized for the confusion and wished the team success.

Due to a minor misunderstanding, Kumail Nanjiani did not reprise his role of Prismo in the new Adventure Time series. A recent series of Tweets between Nanjiani and showrunner Adam Muto revealed Nanjiani never received the offer to star in Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake, which premiered on Max on Thursday.

In a post to his X (formerly Twitter) account, Nanjiani revealed he does not voice Prismo in the new cartoon. “Yeah, that’s not me,” the Eternals actor wrote in the now-deleted post, revealing that he was upset he no longer voices the Wish Master. “I would have loved to have voiced Prismo again. He’s one of my absolute favorite characters I’ve ever had the honor of playing,” Nanjiani said, explaining that the character is “very close to [his] heart.”

The actor, who is known for his roles as Haja Estree in Obi-Wan Kenobi and Kumail in The Big Sick, has voiced the role of Prismo since the character first appeared in Season 4 of the series, which aired in October 2012. He then claimed that he was not asked to reprise his role,“Unfortunately, they never asked me to come back and voice him again. I would have done it for free.”

However, it appears a mix-up occurred. In a reply to Nanjiani’s original post, Adventure Time showrunner Muto revealed the casting team had reached out to the actor. “Hey, we would have loved to have you back,” Muto wrote, explaining that several offers had been made. “We were told by casting that several offers went out to your reps. We said we could be flexible in scheduling but received a respectful pass. Sorry it didn’t work out.”

It was not long after that Nanjiani further divulged he was never told of such an offer, but did wish the team the best of luck with the new series. “Wow. They never told me. That is ridiculous,” Nanjiani replied to Muto, apologising for the mix-up. “I am very sorry for that. And I will be talking to my reps. Can you tell me when you would have sent the offer?” the actor wrote, vowing to “figure out what happened.” Whilst clearly disappointed by the entire situation, Nanjiani still wished the cast and crew success, adding to his final post, “And congrats on the premiere!”

What Is the Spin-Off About?

The latest installment in the young adult Adventure Time series, Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake, premiered on August 31st on Max. A spin-off of the original series, which first aired in 2010 and followed the adventures of Finn the Human (Jonathan Frakes) and Jake the Dog (John Dimaggio), Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake will run for ten episodes. The new series will follow characters Fionna (Madeleine Martin), a gender-swapped version of Finn, and her side-kick Cake the Cat (Roz Ryan), a gender-swapped version of Jake. After encountering a new enemy, they seek the help of Simon Petrikov (the former Ice King, voiced by Tom Kenny).

The series will also feature the voices of Andrew Rannells, Donald Glover, Jeremy Shader, Audrey Bennett, Olivia Olson, Hynden Walch, Pendelton Ward (who also created the new series), Cree Summer, Jinkx Monsoon, and Vico Ortiz. It has not yet been revealed who has taken on the role of Prismo.

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake is streaming on Max. In the meantime, check out Nanjiani's tweets below: