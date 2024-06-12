The Big Picture The Adventure Time universe is expanding with a movie and two TV spin-offs.

The Adventure Time universe is set to get a major expansion, according to Variety. Just before Warner Bros. Discovery holds their panel at this year's edition of the Annecy Animation Festival, the studio has revealed that a movie and two additional television spin-offs related to the property are in development. Details regarding the premise of the upcoming film weren't given at this time, but it's been confirmed that Rebecca Sugar, Patrick McHale and Adam Muto are already attached to the project. Sugar is known for creating Steven Universe, another one of Cartoon Network's most popular titles from the past decade.

The first one of the new Adventure Time television spinoffs will be titled Adventure Time: Side Quests, and it will follow Finn when he was still a young boy. By spending his days dreaming of having big adventures with his best friend, Jake the Dog, the young Finn will remind audiences why his original counterpart will become the selfless hero presented in the original series. And even if Adventure Time has been known to establish larger narratives across its television projects, Side Quests will move away from a complex structure, opting for presenting younger versions of the main characters having fun instead.

The second television spinoff that was announced today will be titled Adventure Time: Heyo BMO, and it will follow the lovely and sentient video game console in a program aimed at young kids. Adam Muto, who will also be working on the upcoming Adventure Time movie, is currently attached to the project, alongside Ashley Anstee. Even if the final episode of Adventure Time aired more than five years ago, there are plenty of stories left to be told in this unpredictable, imaginative world. The new projects also fall in line with David Zaslav's strategy for Warner Bros., which consists in giving priority to stories connected to the studio's established franchises.

What is 'Adventure Time' About?

The original Adventure Time series followed Finn the Human (Jeremy Shada) and Jake the Dog (John DiMaggio), a friendly duo who constantly found themselves involved in unpredictable adventures set in the mysterious land of Ooo. Even when the Ice King (Tom Kenny) occasionally wanted to ruin his day, Finn still found ways to defeat the villain while trying to fall in love with a wide variety of girls. Adventure Time ran for over the course of ten seasons, spawning several shorts, television specials and the recent streaming spinoff, Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake.

A release date hasn't been set for the Adventure Time movie. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.