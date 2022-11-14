For the first time ever, The Adventures of Batman, the classic 1968 animated series, is getting released on Blu-ray! The series has been newly remastered and will be released as one complete collection with all seventeen episodes together! “The Adventures of Batman: The Complete Collection” will be available starting on February 28, 2023.
The Adventures of Batman started as part of the animation program The Batman/Superman Hour which paired twelve-minute animated Batman segments with similar animated Superman segments. Thirty-four animated Batman segments were produced for the show and were eventually packaged together to create seventeen episodes to be rebroadcast as The Adventures of Batman. The series would see the caped crusader and Robin the boy wonder working to protect Gotham from iconic villains like The Joker, The Penguin, and Mr. Freeze. Many episodes would also see the dynamic duo team up with Batgirl.
The Adventures of Batman made voice actors Olan Soule and Casey Kasem the gold-standard voices of Batman and Robin, respectively, for years. Soule, whose career also included roles in series like The Twilight Zone and The Andy Griffith Show, would provide the voice of Batman from 1968 to 1983. Voicing the character in everything from Super Friends to a Scooby-Doo crossover. Speaking of Scooby-Doo, while Kasem is likely best known for being the original voice of Shaggy he also had a long career voicing Robin. He joined Soule in many of his appearances as Batman, even humorously voicing both Shaggy and Robin in the crossovers. Soule and Kasem were joined in the series by voice actors Ted Knight, Larry Storch, and Jane Webb.
The Adventures of Batman was created by Filmation, a hugely influential production company of the time. The company created many iconic animated series from 1962 to when it went out of business in 1989. Filmation was also behind such shows as The New Adventures of Superman, The Archie Show, He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, and many, many more.
“The Adventures of Batman: The Complete Collection” will become available to fans on February 28, 2023. Check out the full list of episodes below:
- My Crime Is Your Crime / A Bird Out of Hand
- The Cool, Cruel Mr. Freeze / The Joke’s on Robin
- How Many Herring in a Wheelbarrow? / In Again, Out Again Penguin
- The Nine Lives of Batman / Long John Joker
- Bubi, Bubi, Who’s Got the Ruby? / 1001 Faces of the Riddler
- The Big Birthday Caper / Two Penguins Too Many
- Partners in Peril / The Underworld Underground Caper
- Hizzoner the Joker / Freeze’s Frozen Vikings
- The Crime Computer / The Great Scarecrow Scare
- A Game of Cat and Mouse / Beware of Living Dolls
- Will the Real Robin Please Stand Up? / He Who Swipes the Ice, Goes to the Cooler
- Simon the Pieman / A Mad, Mad Tea Party
- From Catwoman with Love / Perilous Playthings
- A Perfidious Pieman Is Simon / Cool, Cruel Christmas Caper
- The Fiendishly Frigid Fraud / Enter the Judge
- The Jigsaw Jeopardy / Wrath of the Riddler
- It Takes Two to Make a Team / Opera Buffa