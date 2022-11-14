For the first time ever, The Adventures of Batman, the classic 1968 animated series, is getting released on Blu-ray! The series has been newly remastered and will be released as one complete collection with all seventeen episodes together! “The Adventures of Batman: The Complete Collection” will be available starting on February 28, 2023.

The Adventures of Batman started as part of the animation program The Batman/Superman Hour which paired twelve-minute animated Batman segments with similar animated Superman segments. Thirty-four animated Batman segments were produced for the show and were eventually packaged together to create seventeen episodes to be rebroadcast as The Adventures of Batman. The series would see the caped crusader and Robin the boy wonder working to protect Gotham from iconic villains like The Joker, The Penguin, and Mr. Freeze. Many episodes would also see the dynamic duo team up with Batgirl.

The Adventures of Batman made voice actors Olan Soule and Casey Kasem the gold-standard voices of Batman and Robin, respectively, for years. Soule, whose career also included roles in series like The Twilight Zone and The Andy Griffith Show, would provide the voice of Batman from 1968 to 1983. Voicing the character in everything from Super Friends to a Scooby-Doo crossover. Speaking of Scooby-Doo, while Kasem is likely best known for being the original voice of Shaggy he also had a long career voicing Robin. He joined Soule in many of his appearances as Batman, even humorously voicing both Shaggy and Robin in the crossovers. Soule and Kasem were joined in the series by voice actors Ted Knight, Larry Storch, and Jane Webb.

Image via IMDb

RELATED: The 10 Best Animated Versions of Batman, Ranked

The Adventures of Batman was created by Filmation, a hugely influential production company of the time. The company created many iconic animated series from 1962 to when it went out of business in 1989. Filmation was also behind such shows as The New Adventures of Superman, The Archie Show, He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, and many, many more.

“The Adventures of Batman: The Complete Collection” will become available to fans on February 28, 2023. Check out the full list of episodes below: