There's no denying the profound impact on American culture and media that Steven Spielberg and George Lucas' Indiana Jones franchise has had. The action-adventure genre — reinvigorating and evoking the classic movie serials of the 1930s and '40s — was certainly better off after the release of Raiders of the Lost Ark, which helped propel these sorts of adventures back into the spotlight. But Indy didn't just inspire other copycat motion pictures, it also influenced the television industry as well, leading to the exciting, albeit short-lived, The Adventures of Brisco County, Jr. — a weird Western series that starred none other than Evil Dead legend Bruce Campbell in the titular role. If you're looking for a thrilling new action-packed series to hop into, let this be a sign.

'Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade' Inspired Fox to Greenlight a Similar Adventure Series

When Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade hit theaters, audiences were blown away. The engaging character drama between father and son, Sean Connery's Henry Jones Sr. and Harrison Ford's Indiana Jones, was enough to cling onto without also adding the dangerous search for the mythic Holy Grail. Bringing Indy back to his roots after a previously lackluster outing reminded fans of the original Raiders that their hero was back, even if he didn't stick around too long afterward. But The Last Crusade screenwriters Jeffrey Boam and Carlton Cruse had struck gold, and Hollywood had noticed. It was then that Fox executive Bob Greenblatt approached the pair, hoping to recapture their big screen success on the small screen. It would be a daunting task without Harrison Ford, but not impossible.

"[He] asked if we would be interested in doing a version of the old movie serials, like Indy, for TV," Cruse recalled in a 2010 interview. Though Boam was more interested in continuing on in the feature film world, Cruse had been gunning to get back to TV writing for a while. After the pair broke the story and created the character of Brisco County, Jr. (played by Campbell), they went their separate ways. Boam went on to pen The Phantom before his death in 2000, and Cruse continued with Brisco as the sole showrunner, sparking a decades-long television career. "That was really tight to write scripts and shoot a show as ambitious as Brisco," Cruse explained. "But it ended up being one of the best experiences of my entire career because there was this incredible camaraderie among everyone working on the show."

So what was The Adventures of Brisco County, Jr.? Though initially conceived as a Western, the show became so much more than that. To avenge his father's death, the Harvard-educated bounty hunter Brisco County, Jr. returns to the Old West. Now that might seem like your standard Western plot on the surface, but Boam and Cruse infused the story of Brisco with a little science-fiction to keep things weird and interesting. For one thing, Brisco's recurring companion, Professor Wickwire (John Astin), is constantly creating new technologies, with each new "coming thing" aiding the hero in his adventures. Secondly, and perhaps most importantly, is the involvement of a mysterious Orb that hails from the future. This device bestows upon the user incredible powers that can do anything from healing fatal wounds to traveling through time. It also paved the way for more fantastical stories to be told in an otherwise traditional Western setting.

'Brisco County, Jr.' Is Perhaps One of Bruce Campbell's Greatest Roles

The show was unique in that, like modern Weird Westerns such as Prime Video's short-lived Outer Range, Brisco was a series that could pull distinctly from the classic Westerns of Golden Age Hollywood while also tossing in enough sci-fi/fantasy excitement to make things a bit more interesting. This unique blend of train robberies and steampunk is about as original a take on the Western as you could get at the time, and, after the horse opera had been essentially removed from the airwaves, was a breath of fresh air for fans of both the Old West and genre shows. More than that, it's leading star was breaking out his usual horror roles (Army of Darkness hit theaters the year before Brisco aired on television), reinventing himself as an impressive leading man capable of more drama than Ash Williams could ever lend him.

What made Campbell's portrayal of Brisco especially interesting was the earnest take he had on the character. Sure, there were jokes here and there the same way Indiana Jones laughed in the face of danger, but Brisco took his job seriously. As an educated bounty hunter, it always felt like Brisco had an advantage over the folks in the Old West who had no interest in or desire for change. This becomes even more apparent when the Orb gets involved, and Brisco realizes that miracles are indeed possible (and that it's up to him to stop the villainous forces that would use them for evil). Campbell plays the part with a sleek grace and stalwart manner, and it wouldn't be until his work as Sam Axe on Burn Notice that the actor would have quite this distinct a role again, especially on television.

'Brisco' Was Unfairly Criticized For Its Use of Violence

Despite Bruce Campbell's solid work, Brisco garnered some controversy when a study came out claiming that the Western adventure series was more violent than even movies like Beverly Hills Cop. If you've ever seen Beverly Hills Cop, then you ought to know how aggressive that film series can be, and it's not like Indiana Jones is a pacifist. But Brisco had been mischaracterized by the media, and co-creator Carlton Cruse took to The Los Angeles Times to set the record straight. Cruse chastised the media for not accounting for the context in which all the violence happens in the show (again, set in 1893 at the end of the Wild West era), and reprimanded them harshly for not viewing the program for what it was, "a tongue-in-cheek, comedic, action Western." Cruse explained that his own moral compass and sensibilities as a husband to a schoolteacher and a father of two pulled him to making the program as "family friendly" as he could.

"I, along with all the writers, work hard at creating a strong moral context for the action that does occur in the show," Cruse remarked, emphasizing that every single piece of fan-mail that Fox received concerning Brisco was emphatically positive. The Brisco co-creator was right, of course, as the show itself isn't aggressively violent or brutal in any way. There's no context in which one could even mistake The Adventures of Brisco County, Jr. for promoting or emphasizing any sort of violence that isn't either clearly fictional or understandable to the plot. Brisco himself is an honorable man, and engages in combat only when necessary. As Cruse noted in his LA Times rebuttal, the entire family (including his 4-year-old son, at the time) should be able to watch a show like this all together.

Unfortunately, The Adventures of Brisco Country, Jr. didn't quite hit the demographics that Fox — then still a growing network — was hoping to secure. Even with the genre element that echoed the network's most notable '90s success, The X-Files, it wasn't enough to keep this Western adventure around. "Brisco was doing very well in rural areas, and that's not the side of the bread that Fox is buttered on," Campbell admitted to IGN about a decade later. "If it were CBS, we'd probably still be on the air. But CBS would never have developed that show. It was like – right show, wrong place." Tragically, The Adventures of Brisco Country, Jr. was canceled after only one extended season of 27 episodes, each of them as exciting as the last (with some seriously fun network promos to boot).

Bruce Campbell Wants To Revisit This Relatively Unknown Western Adventure Series

But even all these years later, Campbell still thinks about The Adventures of Brisco County, Jr., and for good reason. The thrilling Western adventure series was one-of-a-kind, able to successfully mix-and-mash with genres in a way that few programs at the time were able to (let's not forget about Legend). It's honestly amazing that the show isn't more well known for that alone, not discounting Campbell's performance itself. It's no wonder the actor has been anxious to revisit the Old West, or at least their distinct version of it. "I would actually be willing to do a Brisco revisited," Campbell revealed to The Houston Chronicle in 2018 following news of his decision to leave the Evil Dead franchise behind. Turns out, the Western is perhaps more appealing to Campbell than the Necronomicon.

Of course, Campbell wouldn't go back to Brisco just for the sake of doing it. Just as he won't revisit Ash Williams again for a simple cash grab, he has no intention of doing the same with Brisco. But he and co-creator Carlton Cruse have thought about how Brisco might come back for more adventures all these years later. As recently as 2023, Campbell is still talking about a Brisco revival, noting that the character could return to the screen (maybe with a son of his own) to avenge the death of his old partner Lord Bowler, who was played by the late Julius Carry on the original series. "You'd have to take a new spin on the whole thing, but I'd be all over that like a cheap suit," the Brisco star told SlashFilm. It's been over 30 years since Brisco County, Jr. rode off into the sunset, but maybe it's about time for the Western hero to make the genre weird again.

