The Big Picture Children's movies are often interrupted by terrifying scenes, like the unsettling representation of Satan in The Adventures of Mark Twain.

The film explores themes of imagination, adventure, and self-discovery, drawing inspiration from Mark Twain's literary works.

Mark Twain's prophetic connection to Haley's Comet adds a morbid twist to the plot, making it more than just a family-friendly adventure.

Why is it that so many children’s movies have scenes of utter terror dropped right in the middle of them? You’re watching Pinocchio and the kids start transforming into donkeys against their will, or you’re having fun with Pee Wee’s Big Adventure and suddenly the Large Marge scene starts, and your dreams are forever haunted by her nightmarish face. That’s what happened with Will Vinton’s The Adventures of Mark Twain, a stop-motion fantasy film starring one of America’s greatest writers. Will Vinton was famous for creating fun Claymation mascots like the California Raisins and the Noid from Domino's commercials in the '80s. But in his first and only feature-length film, Vinton decided to skew a little older, creating a film that deals with the acceptance of death and how a life was lived. On top of that, he created a representation of Satan that's both incredibly creative and downright disturbing, easily making it the most memorable segment of the entire film.

The Adventures of Mark Twain (1985) The Adventures of Mark Twain is a stop-motion animated film that follows Mark Twain and his iconic characters—Tom Sawyer, Huck Finn, and Becky Thatcher—as they embark on a fantastical journey aboard an airship. The adventure explores themes of imagination, adventure, and self-discovery, drawing inspiration from Twain’s literary works. Release Date March 1, 1985 Director Will Vinton Cast James Whitmore , Michele Mariana , Gary Krug , Chris Ritchie , John Morrison , Carol Edelman , Dal McKennon , Herb Smith Runtime 86 Minutes Writers Susan Shadburne , Mark Twain

‘The Adventures of Mark Twain’ Has a Surprisingly Morbid Plot

The Adventures of Mark Twain was marketed as a fun fantasy adventure appropriate for the whole family. It’s essentially a series of vignettes based on the stories of author Mark Twain, tied together by a story of Twain traveling in a fantastical airship with three of his own classic characters: Huckleberry Finn, Tom Sawyer, and Becky Thatcher. The first interactions between the children and their creator is pleasant enough, with Twain regaling them with his story “The Celebrated Jumping Frog of Calaveras County.” But soon after that segment ends, the children learn that Twain is using his airship to meet up with Haley’s Comet. In real life, Mark Twain was famously born shortly after Haley’s Comet appeared in 1835 and predicted he would “go out” with the comet as well. His prophetic statement turned out to be true, as he died just one day after Haley’s Comet came closest to Earth in 1910.

An interesting piece of history, but it has unsettling implications for the plot of The Adventures of Mark Twain, which Finn and Tom Sawyer quickly realize themselves. As Mark Twain is already an old man in the film, “meeting up” with Haley’s Comet means he’s coming to the end of his life. In short, the entire plot of this ostensibly family-friendly film is kicked off by Mark Twain wishing to complete a journey to his own death. An adult watching the movie might find Twain's ruminations on life and death poignant. In fact, the movie was originally test screened for teens and adults, who responded favorably. But the distribution company rated it G and marketed it towards children, apparently overestimating how much children enjoy existential discussion about mortality.

A Terrifying Version of Satan Appears in ‘The Adventures of Mark Twain’

Already, The Adventures of Mark Twain has some dark vibes to it. But things get a whole lot darker and downright frightening when Twain uses a contraption on his airship to allow his three young companions to explore the worlds of his stories and books. One of the works they visit is The Mysterious Stranger, sometimes referred to by the name of one of its chapters, “The Chronicles of Young Satan.” And a character named Satan does indeed appear before the three children, although he’s like no other depiction you’ve ever seen.

The figure of the Mysterious Stranger (as he’s listed in the credits, despite how he introduces himself in the film) forms out of the earth of the small planet where the children find themselves after stepping through Mark Twain’s contraption. The Stranger’s body is covered in red armor, but he has no head. Instead, he holds up a white mask to represent his face; the mask is ever-changing as the Mysterious Stranger speaks to the children in a strange, multi-layered voice. He is as mysterious as his name suggests, a figure that feels alien to the movie's heroes and its audience, befitting his supernatural/spiritual status.

The Mysterious Stranger Mercilessly Destroys Life in ‘The Adventures of Mark Twain’

The Stranger offers the children their favorite fruits, then asks them to help him create a world out of clay. The children are happy enough to make a host of clay figures, including a king and queen. Then, the Stranger brings the clay figures to life, and he and the children watch as the rudimentary forms begin acting out human behavior. Eventually, a squabble breaks out among the figures, and in response, Satan grows irritated and abruptly crushes the fighting figures beneath his hand. Satan proceeds to wreak havoc on the small world they’ve created together, declaring that "people are of no value." Literal screams of terror and pain fill the background as the clay people are burned, crushed, and even struck by lightning, all brought on by the whims of the Mysterious Stranger. It’s only about 45 seconds, but it's still an agonizing stretch of time as it's filled with death and destruction; one clay figure is even shown mourning over the body of another, their grief made even more unsettling by how simplistic the design of the figures is.

By the end of the segment, the three children – and likely all those watching the movie in the real world – are horrified by what they’ve seen. But Satan justifies his actions with no remorse by saying, "I can do no wrong for I do not know what it is," although his curiosity and annoyance towards human life and behavior make this statement questionable. He also explains to the children that they can always create more of the clay people “if we need them,” perfectly explaining how he views life as insignificant; it's literally his plaything in this world. After the children flee, The Mysterious Stranger is left alone on this small world. He muses out loud, "Nothing exists save empty space and you — and you are but a thought." It’s a bleak, existential ending to cap a shockingly frightening segment in an animated film marketed toward kids.

Will Vinton worked on several kid-friendly projects during his career, and he created visually stunning stop-motion animation with his trademarked claymation style, even if it does stray into uncanny valley at times. But for five minutes in the middle of The Adventures of Mark Twain, Vinton also terrified audiences with his depiction of The Mysterious Stranger. There’s no mistaking the talent and style that went into that segment, but it’s clearly powered by straight nightmare fuel.

The Adventures of Mark Twain is available to stream in the U.S. on Tubi.

