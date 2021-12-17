Keep an eye out for the amusing and wacky fun, as well as all the chili dog jokes, this coming February.

There has been a lot of good news surrounding everything Sonic the Hedgehog lately, and this one is full of nostalgia. Discotek Media has announced that they plan to release a two-disc Blu-ray copy of The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog. It will be released in North America in February 2022 and is expected to contain all 65 episodes along with some specials.

The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog first aired in 1993 and ran until 1996. Much like the SEGA Sonic game franchise, the series follows Sonic the Hedgehog and his two-tailed fox sidekick, Tails, as they continue to thwart the ongoing evil schemes of the main antagonist, Dr. Robotnik.

Much of the mischief involves Robotnik’s three dimwitted accomplices, Scratch, a chicken Badnik, Grounder, a mole Badnik, and Coconuts, a monkey Badnik, as they are the only protection Robotnik has against Sonic’s heroic plans. The series went on to inspire its own video game, Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine.

Disc one of the upcoming Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog Blu-ray release holds the first 50 episodes with disc two holding the rest, episodes 51-65. The additional specials include “Sonic Christmas Blast” and the pilot episode. Other features on the discs are commentary by artist and animator, Milton Knight, for two episodes, original commercial bumpers, syndication commercials, an art gallery with rare productions, and original packaging by Jon “Persona” Kim, Chris “Black” Flores, and Brady Hartel.

This classic show features the voice talents of Jaleel White as Sonic the Hedgehog; Christopher Welch as Miles “Tails” Prower; Long John Baldry as Dr. Robotnik; Phil Hayes as Scratch; Garry Chalk as Grounder; and Ian James Corlett as Coconuts.

