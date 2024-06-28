The Big Picture Andy Serkis hints at a Tintin sequel in development with producers Phillipa Boyens and Fran Walsh.

The Adventures of Tintin, released in 2011, was a critical and commercial success, amassing over $374 million globally.

Peter Jackson is expected to direct the sequel, with a potential focus on Tintin's antagonist, Professor Calculus.

More than a decade has gone by since the big screens displayed the Steven Spielberg-directed film The Adventures of Tintin, which was both a critical and commercial success. And, as fans know, a sequel was announced years ago, but development came to a standstill, erasing any hopes of coming to reality for a while. Fortunately, Andy Serkis, who starred as Captain Archibald Haddock and Sir Francis Haddock in the animated movie, has good news as he recently offered a promising update regarding the long-delayed project.

During a spotlight panel at ACE Superhero Comic Con 2024, which PopVerse reported, Serkis first dished on his relationship with producers Phillipa Boyens and Fran Walsh, both of whom he has partnered with for decades. "I think I’ve got a very psychic connection to Phillipa and Fran," he said. "Ever since we’ve first met, we’ve done eight movies now, and this [Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum] will be our ninth."

The movie star then hinted that a Tintin sequel may be one of the next projects they would work on together in the near future, saying, "I’m pretty sure there will be a tenth because I’ve got a feeling there will be another Tintin movie coming along at some point." Serkis clearly seems certain about the follow-up happening, and considering his update, production will likely begin after Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum has wrapped.

Tintin Is Not Dead Yet!

Image Via Paramount Pictures

Based on Hergé's comic book series of the same name, The Adventures of Tintin was released in 2011 and immediately became a worldwide favorite for both critics and fans alike. The action-adventure film amassed over $374 million globally at the box office against a $135 million budget and received multiple accolades, including being the first motion-captured animated film and the first non-Pixar film to win a Golden Globe Award for Best Animated Feature Film.

Given its laudable success, a sequel to The Adventures of Tintin was announced, with Peter Jackson set to direct as soon as he was done with The Hobbit trilogy. More updates about the project kept rolling in at the time, with Anthony Horowitz also revealing that the next film would feature one of Tintin’s legendary antagonists, Professor Calculus. Unfortunately, things didn't seem to move forward with development; besides, without an official date ever set, Horowitz’s script was eventually scrapped. However, later in 2018, Spielberg assured fans that the sequel would still happen with Jackson directing. "Peter will stick with it," he declared. "Tintin is not dead!"

While we wait for more news about the next Tintin movie, The Adventures of Tintin is currently available to stream on Prime Video. Stay tuned to Collider for more information.