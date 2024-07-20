Movies about war have long captivated audiences and have allowed viewers to examine their own views on war and peace. Stories depicting aerial warfare are particularly dramatic and showcase the daring and sacrifice that is required of Air Force personnel. Air warfare has played such a crucial part in modern wars, so it makes sense that movies are made to reflect on the service of those who have fought in the skies.

Some movies about aerial warfare, like Top Gun, showcase today's United States Air Force, and how it has evolved to meet modern challenges. Others, like Wings, depict early aerial warfare and preliminary battles that were influential in both World Wars. These movies also showcase the human faces of war and how, even from the skies, this type of violence takes its toll on those fighting it. The best types of movies about aerial warfare are authentic reflections on lived experiences, even if they use fictional characters.

10 'Hell's Angels' (1930)

Directed by Howard Hughes

Hell's Angels is a pre-code drama that depicts members of the British Royal Flying Corps during World War I. The movie stars Ben Lyon and James Hall, who play brothers Monte and Roy Rutledge respectively. Jean Harlow plays Helen, the brothers' love interest. The story contrasts the two Rutledge brothers and follows them as they take drastically different paths as the war unfolds. Hell's Angels depicts a dogfight between a fictional squadron and the real-life German fighter pilot, The Red Baron.

The dogfight scenes alone are captivating and make the movie worth watching. While the story itself may be a little bit slow at times, it has an earnest approach to the complicated nature of the love that exists between brothers. Hell's Angels also features a surprisingly frank discussion of women's sexuality in particular, which made the movie ahead of its time. The final fight scene of the World War I movie is breathtaking and ties the entire story together.

9 'Dark Blue World' (2001)

Directed by Jan Svěrák