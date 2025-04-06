With decades of experience inside the squared circle interrupted by nine years on the shelf, few wrestlers have gone through hardships as brutal as Adam Copeland. The Rated R Superstar has seen the highest of highs and lowest of lows, all while achieving career accolades most people can only dream about. After changing the definition of “extreme” wrestling, the man known as Cope has since joined All Elite Wrestling where he’s been a fixture in the most divisive storylines.

After challenging for the AEW Championship and falling short to Jon Moxley and the Death Riders, all due to a technicality caused by his longtime friend/foe Christian Cage, Copeland had a chance to make up for his loss in a Street Fight ten days later. And though Cope was able to suplex Moxley on a stick of wood filled with nails (what he affectionately refers to as “Spike”), he still could not bring home the gold.

But now he has a chance at the upcoming Dynasty event, teaming up with his friends and tag-team legends FTR to take on the AEW Trios Champions of PAC, Claudio Castignoli, and Wheeler Yuta. Ahead of the Pay-Per-View event, we had the opportunity to speak with Copeland about his career, his role on Percy Jackson and the Olympians, and his future in AEW.

Jon Moxley's Brutal Street Fight

Image via Disney+

COLLIDER: Your Street Fight with Jon Moxley was much different than your match at AEW Revolution. How did you differentiate these two?

ADAM COPELAND: I wanted to let [the fans] understand, "Oh, this is different. This is a straight up wrestling match.” But I also knew with with where we were going and what we had in store that it would make for a pretty, pretty crazy finish. Contrary popular belief, you were supposed to hate the finish. That was the goal. [laughs] That is the idea. Generally, when you see three good guys blow off their their stories in the three matches before, chances are in that last match, you're going to get something you don't like. And that match will actually set the course for a lot of different branches of stories off of that one finish — which people, if they have patience, will eventually see, but generally speaking, there's's not a lot of patience nowadays.

I asked Tony [Khan] about that too, because I thought the internet reaction to anything Death Riders-related is pretty — it’s vocal in how frustrated fans are, but then I go to the shows and they come up, and I hear the heat that they draw.

COPELAND: Here’s the thing now: Twitter is heat because, when the Death Riders show up, I hear the chants, I hear the anger. That's the goal, guys. You're being worked. Great.

And then you have this like built in thing with Christian Cage, who reared his ugly head once again. And obviously your history with him and getting back into that. He's your friend, you go back to your early days as kids and coming up in this game. What is it about working with him that you guys are always able to make it fresh?

COPELAND: You know, I just think what we both try and do is bring in a lot of utility players to to add to stories, hence The Patriarchy, hence FTR, hence Willow [Nightingale], Jay White, just trying to get a bunch of different talent that maybe aren't necessarily doing things, that should be doing things. "Well, let's get them involved in this. Let's figure out a way that we can get all of these different spinoffs happening.” And I think him and I both try to do that with our stories generally.

So that's what what can keep it fresh. If you see the same two guys and it's just the same two guys, well, okay, but you can bring in different incarnations and add different layers to the story by bringing in other characters that hopefully get something from being involved in the storyline and have more legs going forward.

The Future of All Elite Wrestling