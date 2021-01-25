The AFI Awards have named the honorees for the Top 10 films of the year and the Top 10 TV shows of the year. Given that the Oscars have extended the eligibility window past December 31st and into February, a couple titles on AFI’s list are technically being released in 2021, but they remain major awards contenders nonetheless.

The expected players include Netflix’s Mank, The Trial of the Chicago 7, Da 5 Bloods and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom as well as Amazon’s One Night in Miami… and The Sound of Metal, but it was also interesting to see Pixar’s Soul make the cut. And one major contender that hadn’t been seen until very recently, Warner Bros.’ Fred Hampton drama Judas and the Black Messiah, also made the cut.

This is shaping up to be an awards season like no other, so it’s kind of impossible to tell if these 10 films are our Best Picture Oscar contenders or if the Academy might go for some different picks like Promising Young Woman or even Hulu’s Palm Springs. Whatever the case, it should be interesting.

On the TV side, the Top 10 includes critical darlings like Ted Lasso, Better Call Saul, and The Queen’s Gambit, but also Netflix’s December release Bridgerton made the cut. And, of course, The Mandalorian cracked the Top 10.

Check out the full Top 10 lists for AFI’s honorees below.

AFI Movies of the Year

Image via Warner Bros.

Da 5 Bloods

Judas and the Black Messiah

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

One Night in Miami…

Soul

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

AFI Television Programs of the Year

Image via Netflix

Better Call Saul

Bridgerton

The Crown

The Good Lord Bird

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Mrs. America

The Queen’s Gambit

Ted Lasso

Unorthodox

Share Share Tweet Email

'It's a Sin' Trailer: HBO Max Limited Series Reveals Bold New Look at the ’80s AIDS Crisis From Russell T. Davies This limited series is a new import from the UK.