AFI Awards Honor ‘Joker,’ ‘Parasite,’ ‘Fleabag,’ and More

The American Film Institute has handed out their awards for the best in film and television of 2019, giving us potential tastes on how the Oscars, Emmys, and even Golden Globes could shake out. Both lists are full of excellent works, some honored by previous critical circles, and some finally given a chance to shine.

In the film column, the AFI gave their highest consideration to Parasite, the stunning satirical thriller/2010s-definer from South Korean maestro Bong Joon-ho. They also honored other notably honored titles like The Irishman and Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, while giving shout-outs to the indie world with a nod to The Farewell. Plus, Joker finally gets a chance to do his glorious dance down the steps of “being on a top-ten film list.”

In the world of TV, the AFI gave their highest consideration to Fleabag, the stunning comedy masterwork/2010s-definer from British maestro Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Other titles given commendations include HBO powerhouses like Veep, Watchmen, Succession, Chernobyl, and… Game of Thrones? Really? The much-maligned final season gets it in over, say, HBO’s other powerhouse Euphoria? Dang, AFI, you’re coming with that Nuclear Take!

Below, we’ve got the full list of AFI’s fave stuff to watch this year. For more in the ongoing march of “categorizing media at the end of the year,” here’s what the National Board of Review, New York Film Critics Circle, and Gotham Awards had to say.

AFI Movies of the Year

1917

The Farewell

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Knives Out

Little Women

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Richard Jewell

Special Award

Parasite

AFI Television Programs of the Year

Chernobyl

The Crown

Fosse/Verdon

Game of Thrones

Pose

Succession

Unbelievable

Veep

Watchmen

When They See Us

Special Award