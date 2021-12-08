The results are in! Today, The American Film Institute (AFI) announced its Top 10 TV shows and films of the year, according to Deadline. This year, added to the catalog of honorees, was a list of Special Awards which were given to pieces that landed just outside of the guidelines for AFI’s selection process. To follow the award announcements, a private in person ceremony will be held on January 7 at the Four Seasons in Beverly Hills to celebrate this year's top picks. Now let’s get to the winners!

For TV, HBO/HBO Max brought in the most wins with a total of four series making it to the coveted docket. Emmy award winning limited series, Mare of Easttown, starring Academy Award winning actress Kate Winslet made the cut alongside other female led series’, The White Lotus starring Jennifer Coolidge and the Primetime Emmy award winning, Hacks, which featured Jean Smart in the leading role. Dark comedy drama and Emmy award winner, Succession, rounded out HBO’s AFI landslide namings for 2021.

Apple TV+’s breakout comedy, Ted Lasso, which gained 7 Emmy wins this year, landed on the list, along with another Apple TV+ series, Schmigadoon! which starred Keegan-Michael Key and Cecily Strong. Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi created, FX series, Reservation Dogs, joined the list alongside Netflix’s Maid, Amazon’s The Underground Railroad, and Disney+’s Marvel based hit, Wandavision.

AFI’s Special Award winners this year were the record breaking Netflix series, Squid Game, Hulu’s musical and historical documentary, Summer of Soul, along with Focus Features’ film Belfast.

As far as film’s went, this year’s list was chalked full of top notch names in the directorial game including Steven Spielberg, Denis Villeneuve, and Jane Campion, just to name a few. Spielberg’s film retelling of beloved musical, West Side Story, made the cut along with another musical based film, Tick, Tick… Boom! directed by Hamilton’s Lin-Manuel Miranda. Monster maestro, Guillermo del Toro’s, upcoming thriller, Nightmare Alley, solo Joel Coen’s The Tragedy Of Macbeth, and Adam McKay’s dark comedy, star studded, doomsday flick, Don’t Look Up also made the grade. Finally, Paul Thomas Anderson’s, Licorice Pizza, Campion’s The Power of the Dog, and Denis Villeneuve’s Dune rounded out the list of well known award winning or nominated directors. Two films from up and coming directors also made the list this year, Sian Heder’s CODA and Reinaldo Marcus Greene’s, King Richard.

Of this year's winners, AFI President and CEO, Bob Gazzale commented, "AFI is honored to shine a proper light upon the most outstanding screen stories of 2021 and those who worked collaboratively to bring them to screens large and small. From soaring in spirit to dark and dangerous – from heartbreaking to hilarious – these are the stories that have united us in uncertain times and continue to drive culture forward.”

And there you have it! If you are looking for some critically acclaimed films and series to binge, look no further than this list of AFI’s top films and TV shows from 2021.

