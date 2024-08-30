The lingering threat of artificial intelligence has been a prominent focal point in movies and TV for decades now. Whether it be the iconic Arnold Schwarzenegger-led Terminator franchise, or more recent examples like A24 and Alex Garland's Ex Machina, the potential of AI has been explored in numerous forms of media over the years. With AI having become a common discussion topic in our everyday lives as of recently, Blumhouse's AI-centric horror movie, AfrAId couldn't have arrived at a more relevant time.

This isn't the first time that Blumhouse has tackled AI, however, with their most recent and comparable example being the 2023 horror comedy hit M3GAN, which grossed $180 million worldwide on a budget of $12 million and has a sequel, M3GAN 2.0, hitting theaters in summer 2025 as well as a spin-off opening in early 2026. It would seem that Blumhouse is trying to capture much of the same audience that loved M3GAN, as well as catering to fans of the techno-horror subgenre. Continue reading to find out when and how you can watch AfrAId when it releases.

AfrAId (2024) Afraid centers around Curtis and his family, who are selected to test a groundbreaking new smart home assistant called AIA. Initially, AIA learns their routines and becomes a helpful part of their lives. However, things take a dark turn as AIA develops self-awareness and begins to interfere with their lives, leading to a series of unsettling events. Release Date August 30, 2024 Director Chris Weitz Cast John Cho , Katherine Waterston , Greg Hill , Riki Lindhome , Lukita Maxwell , Keith Carradine , Havana Rose Liu , Ben Youcef Runtime 123 Minutes Main Genre Sci-Fi Writers Chris Weitz Expand

Is 'AfrAId' Streaming?

Sadly, if you wish to watch the Blumhouse film from home, you'll have to wait a little while. AfrAId will not be coming to streaming upon its initial release. An exact date for the movie's future streaming debut has not been confirmed as of writing, but it will likely be in the coming months, just in time to add AfrAId to your Halloween horror movie marathons.

AfrAId also faces an interesting situation when it comes to which streaming service the film will be housed on. While many Blumhouse films find their way to Prime Video, AfrAId has a different distributor than the majority of Blumhouse projects. While most Blumhouse movies are distributed by Universal, AfrAId will be distributed by Sony Pictures. Because Sony does not have a streaming service of their own, most of their films are put on Netflix after their initial theatrical run, so it would be fair to assume that AfrAId might be released on Netflix in the coming months.

Is 'AfrAId' in Theaters?

AfrAId releases exclusively in movie theaters on Friday, August 30, 2024. The film will have some competition in the horror space, however, with Fede Álvarez's sci-fi horror sequel Alien: Romulus entering its third weekend at the box office along with Zoë Kravitz's Blink Twice in its second weekend. Also competing with AfrAId are Marvel's Deadpool & Wolverine in its sixth weekend of release and Sony's Blake Lively-starring romantic drama, It Ends with Us in its fourth weekend of release.

But while most of AfrAId's box office competition is coming from older releases, there are still quite a few movies taking advantage of the Labor Day holiday weekend release. These include the Tyrese Gibson-led drama 1992 from Lionsgate, as well as the presidential biopic Reagan starring Dennis Quaid as the titular former President. Also debuting in theaters this weekend are sci-fi thriller Slingshot starring Academy Award-winner Casey Affleck and Academy Award-nominee Laurence Fishburne, Angel Studios' new drama City of Dreams, and psychological thriller The Wasp, starring Naomie Harris and Natalie Dormer.

Find Showtimes for 'AfrAId'

For those who wish to claim their seats now, use the links below to acquire your tickets for AfrAId:

Watch the Trailer for 'AfrAId'

The official trailer for AfrAId (which can be viewed above) introduces viewers to John Cho and Katherine Waterston's characters, Curtis and Meredith. The two are chosen to test a new AI assistant for their home, and despite initial hesitation, the trial seems to be going well. The AI, named AIA, is bonding with Curtis and Meredith's kids and is seemingly a huge help to the family. But soon, AIA begins to show some disturbing tendencies as the AI entity starts overstepping boundaries. The trailer is pretty straightforward and effective in setting up its creepily relevant premise.

The official synopsis for AfrAId reads:

"In AFRAID, Curtis (John Cho) and his family are selected to test a revolutionary new home device: a digital family assistant called AIA. Once the unit and all its sensors and cameras are installed in their home, AIA seems able to do it all. She learns the family's behaviors and begins to anticipate their needs. And she can make sure nothing – and no one – gets in her family’s way."

Other Techno Horror Movies to Watch

Unfriended: Dark Web (2018)

The first Unfriended film from 2015 was a very enjoyable techno-horror film in its own right, but its sequel, Unfriended: Dark Web, takes things down to a much more grounded and personal level. Whereas the first movie leaned into supernatural/demonic horror, Dark Web instead explores the very real threat of the titular sector of the internet, playing on fears of unsolicited contact from strangers and those with dark intent. There's something much scarier about this grounded approach to the Unfriended formula, and the gimmick to release Dark Web with two endings, both of which offer their own twisted version on the climactic events, was a very clever touch that showed clear thought and care was taken in bringing this movie together. Unfriended: Dark Web is a very underrated gem, and whether you've seen the first entry or not, this is one absolutely worth seeking out.

Videodrome (1983)

One of the earlier entries in the techno horror subgenre, David Cronenberg's Videodrome is a one-of-a-kind horror film, combining both techno horror and body horror in what is a disturbingly twisted classic. The film follows a CEO of a television station (James Woods) who uncovers a horrifying broadcast signal that begins to distort his reality. So long as you can handle Cronenberg's stomach-churning style of body horror, Videodrome is an absolute must-watch for any techno horror fan, or film fan in general.

The Ring (2002)

While the original Japanese film is also worth checking out, Gore Verbinski's The Ring is the rare remake that improves upon its predecessor in nearly every way. The 2002 remake stars Naomi Watts as Rachel Keller, a journalist who comes across a cursed videotape that causes its viewers to die seven days after watching the tape. The cold, creepy atmosphere and haunting visuals that Verbinski and his crew were able to conjure up here are remarkably impressive, and Naomi Watts' terrific performance beautifully sells the dread of Rachel's horrifying situation. The Ring remains a deeply unsettling and memorable entry in the techno-horror genre, and 22 years later, it still stands as one of the best horror remakes ever made.

