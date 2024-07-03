The Big Picture AFRAID is a Blumhouse production about a dangerous virtual assistant, premiering on August 30.

The film stars Katherine Waterston, John Cho, and others, exploring AI's potential harm.

Blumhouse is working on sequels to The Black Phone, M3GAN, and Five Nights at Freddy's in 2025.

People have been saying that artificial intelligence could be dangerous for a very long time, but the new trailer for AFRAID takes the premise to an entirely different level. Sony Pictures has released a new look at the upcoming Blumhouse production. Premiering in theaters on August 30, the film will introduce a virtual assistant that can be installed in any residence. Unfortunately for the family who has decided to hire the service, the machine will harm anyone it considers a threat. In a matter of weeks, audiences will be able to catch AFRAID on the big screen.

Katherine Waterston and John Cho will play a couple who will install the artificial intelligence system in their home with the hopes that it can help them organize life around the house better. And while everything seemed like a good idea at first, the digital assistant will manipulate the family until their entire lives fall apart. The cast of the movie will also include Riki Lindhome, Havana Rose Liu and David Dastmalchian. Blumhouse is no stranger to producing a horror story about the dangers of artifical intelligence. When M3GAN was released in theaters last year, the tale of how a robotic doll became a monster turned out to be a massive success at the worldwide box office.

Chris Weitz wrote and directed AFRAID for the studio. The filmmaker previously worked on The Twilight Saga: New Moon. The second installment of the Twilight franchise allowed Weitz to obtain better opportunities within the industry, which would lead him to work as a writer on titles such as The Mountain Between Us and Pinocchio. The director also wrote the screenplay for The Creator, the science fiction mysterious adventure that starred John David Washington as a futuristic soldier with a complicated past. Chris Weitz is ready to step behind the camera again with the premise of AFRAID.

What's Next for Blumhouse?

Jason Blum has done a wonderful job of allowing his production company to find new ideas and turn them into huge franchises. Just for 2025 alone, the studio is working on sequels to The Black Phone, M3GAN and Five Nights at Freddy's, with the previous installments in the respective series smashing expectations at the worldwide box office upon release. AFRAID could become yet another win for Blumhouse when it premieres on the big screen later this year. The company will attempt to position itself as the leaders of commercial horror cinema with everything they have in store.

You can check out the new trailer for AFRAID above, before the movie premieres in theaters on August 30.