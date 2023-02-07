Netflix has released a new trailer for its upcoming docuseries African Queens: Njinga, which will debut on February 15. The new trailer highlights the documentary's narration with a voice-over from Jada Pinkett Smith. African Queens will explore the lives of powerful African Queens, tracing their lives and how they each rose to power by blending dramatization with documentary.

The docuseries written by Peres Owino and NneNne Iwuji will feature the stories of Cleopatra and Queen Njinga. African Queens, which was ordered for production in August 2022, will have two seasons with each season having four 45-minute episodes. The episodes will come in scripted docudrama/re-enactment formats with expert interviews along with Pinkett Smith’s narration. The new trailer shows audiences a glimpse of what to expect from the blended dramatization documentary format of the upcoming series. Despite naming two African Queens for the docuseries, the new trailer only features the story of 17th-century warrior queen, Njinga, who was the first female ruler of Ndongo and Matamba, now present-day Northern Angola.

The trailer shows Njinga’s fearlessness as she defends her kingdom against European powers. Njinga’s warrior prowess and determination to keep her people safe from slavery are shown in the dramatization. The docuseries will not only focus on the warrior side of Njinga as the trailer shows her as a celebrated leader loved by her people. She is also described as the only African leader recognized by European rulers in power as a female King. The narration by Pinkett Smith is also revealed in the trailer with glimpses of expert interviews.

Talking about the upcoming docuseries, Pinkett Smith, who is also an executive producer of the documentary, said it is important for her as the mother of singer-actress, Willow Smith, to teach her about the history of women who paved the way for Black women. “As the mother of a young Black woman, it is immensely important to me that she learns the lessons of the African Queens who paved the way for our success and the success of generations of Black women.”

Along with Pinkett Smith, Miguel Melendez, Terence Carter, and Sahara Bushue serve as executive producers for Westbrook Studios. Jane Root, Maxine Watson, and Ben Goold also serve as executive producers. Netflix is known for making good documentaries across a variety of subjects, ranging from true crime to sports.

African Queens: Njinga will premiere on Wednesday, February 15, on Netflix. See the new trailer below: