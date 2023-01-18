Netflix has shared first look at its upcoming docuseries African Queens: Njinga by executive producer Jada Pinkett Smith. The series will showcase the story of 17th-century warrior queen Njinga by blending dramatization with documentary. The series will trace her rise and reign amid family betrayal and political rivalries.

The first look images give a good look at the African queen at various stages of her life. The trailer sees her as a powerful celebrated ruler whose “legacy echoes throughout Africa to this day.” Njinga, was a complex, and fearless warrior queen of Ndongo and Matamba, in modern day Angola. She was the nation’s first female ruler, and earned a reputation for her blend of political and diplomatic skill with military prowess, and became an icon of resistance. The feature strives to bring to life her strength, leadership, and undeniable influence on history.

The docuseries is narrated by Pinkett Smith and is written by Peres Owino and NneNne Iwuji. The series was ordered last August for two seasons by the streamer with Njinga and Cleopatra as the subjects. Each season will have four episodes about 45 minutes long and will contain expert interviews and other documentary content with premium scripted docudrama/re-enactments. Sharing her excitement about the docuseries, Pinkett Smith previously said in an official statement, “As the mother of a young Black woman, it is immensely important to me that she learns the lessons of the African Queens who paved the way for our success and the success of generations of Black women.”

Image via Netflix

Pinkett Smith also serves as an executive producer along with Miguel Melendez, Terence Carter and Sahara Bushue for Westbrook Studios. Also executive producing are Jane Root, Maxine Watson, and Ben Goold for Nutopia. Pinkett Smith is the host and executive producer of Facebook’s No. 1 show Red Table Talk, alongside her daughter, Willow Smith, and mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris. She was last seen in Warner Brother Discovery’s The Matrix 4, in which she reprises her role as Niobe. Her other notable credits include features like Menace II Society, The Nutty Professor, Set It Off, The Matrix franchise, Scream 2, Magic Mike XXL (2015), Bad Moms (2016), Girls Trip (2017) and more.

African Queens: Njinga will premiere on Netflix on February 15. You can check out the trailer and synopsis below: