African cinema tends to sort of fly under the radar compared to Hollywood. That's honestly a shame because there are plenty of really good African movies out there, exploring various genres and telling tales that are otherwise untold. Africa happens to be the continent that has the highest amount of individual countries in it, with 54 sovereign states in all. Of course, there are going to be people with a passion for filmmaking, just like any country.

A lot of them are, unfortunately, difficult to get ahold of because they're mostly published on a small scale, but many are available to international audiences that provide something new and entertaining. These include war movies, a popular genre around the world. While these African war movies may not always get the attention they deserve, they are certain to be enjoyed by many movie fans. An important note is that movies like Beasts of No Nation (2015) and Black Hawk Down (2001) aren't technically African movies, as they were not created by African film studios or filmmakers; instead, they are American war movies that happen to take place in Africa. Still, plenty of African-made war movies offer compelling and often brutal depictions of conflicts mainstream audiences might not know about.

10 'Eagle Wings' (2021)

Country of Origin: Nigeria

Image via Papel Productions

Eagle Wings is Nollywood's first-ever military-based action/war film, a valiant effort to launch the genre in Nigeria. After all, this is a film industry that hasn't really produced this kind of film before, and for a first attempt, it's great, even compared to Hollywood movies. What makes Eagle Wings so good is its authenticity, resulting from its collaboration with the Nigerian military, who provided training for the actors, costumes, and props.

Great things may be in store for Nollywood if they can keep up the momentum they garnered with Eagle Wings.

Plot-wise, it's about the Nigerian Air Force in their fight against an insurgency in the northern part of the country, which is based on the true stories of actual soldiers who fought there. These stories were even confirmed to be true by the Nigerian Defense Ministry. Great things may be in store for Nollywood if they can keep up the momentum they garnered with this movie, and even more so if they improve upon what is already shown.

WATCH ON TUBI

9 'The Siege of Jadotville' (2016)

Countries of Origin: Ireland, South Africa

Close

The Siege of Jadotville is a Netflix movie focussing on the battle of the same name, in which a group of Irish soldiers fought during the Congo Crisis in the 1960s. While the Congolese didn't have any involvement with the movie, South Africa did, providing actors for extras, filming locations, and a boot camp that the cast was forced to attend to prepare for their roles as soldiers.

It isn't without its flaws, as it tends to focus more on the Irish soldiers, led by the reliable Jamie Dornan, and less on the Congolese fighters or civilians who assisted the Irish or were caught up in the middle. In fact, focusing on the Congolese side might've made for a more compelling story. However, The Siege of Jadotville remains a great portrayal of a lesser-known conflict. It might not be the most accurate, but it remains thrilling nonetheless.

WATCH ON NETFLIX

8 'Ezra' (2007)

Country of Origin: Nigeria

Image via California Newsreel

Not to be confused with the 2023 American movie of the same name, 2007's Ezra tells the story of a young rebel from Sierra Leone during his country's civil war, which ran from 1991-2002. The eponymous rebel, Ezra (Mamoudu Turay Kamara), has returned from the war after a long, hellish deployment and seeks psychiatric help for his post-traumatic stress disorder. As a result of his condition, however, much of his memory is blocked, and his sister suddenly begins accusing him of murdering their parents.

Ezra is a movie that shines a light on a much-needed problem in a world where mental health is still not totally understood.

Ezra dives deep into mental health after wartime, along with the darkest parts of the war, which are too unspeakable to mention. It's a movie that shines a light on a much-needed problem in a world where mental health is still not totally understood and examines the effects that trauma can have on one's home and family life.

WATCH ON NETFLIX

7 'Sometimes in April' (2005)

Countries of Origin: Rwanda, United States of America

Image via HBO

While the American movie Hotel Rwanda (2004) is generally seen as the go-to movie when it comes to movies about the Rwandan genocide, there are others out there that may not be as good but tell equally powerful stories. For that, there's Sometimes in April, a collaboration between American filmmakers from HBO and Rwandan filmmakers, many of whom lived through this horrific time in their country's history. Because of the collaborative aspect, some big names like Idris Elba and Noah Emmerich appear, but the movie also features some lesser-known Ugandan, Senegalese, and Ethiopian actors, too.

Sometimes in April's message is more powerful and is sure to leave audiences in stunned silence after it is finished.

While Hotel Rwanda was very careful with its portrayal of the genocide and tiptoed around showing too much violence, Sometimes in April sent the rulebook spinning out the window and dove headfirst into showing the atrocity full-force. As a result, its message is actually much more powerful and is sure to leave audiences in stunned silence after it is finished. But that only makes it better.

WATCH ON MAX

6 'Days of Glory' (2006)

Countries of Origin: Algeria, France, Morocco