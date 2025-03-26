Like most people, I tuned into the grand cast reveal for Avengers: Doomsday , which was done in a rather unique way: bringing out the chairs of everyone who's appearing. The Thunderbolts, The Fantastic Four, and even Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) are slated to show up at some point in Avengers: Doomsday, but the biggest reveal had to be that characters from Fox's X-Men movies would be in the film as well! Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellan, Rebecca Romijin, Alan Cumming, Channing Tatum and James Marsden will all be part of Avengers: Doomsday's cast, which all but proves that Joe and Anthony Russo are aiming to deliver an event that matches their work on Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. It also confirms a lingering suspicion I've had: Avengers: Doomsday will pull partial inspiration from the Avengers VS X-Men maxiseries, pitting Earth's Mightiest Heroes and the Children of the Atom against each other.

'Avengers vs X-Men' Saw the Avengers and the X-Men Clashing Over the Phoenix Force

Avengers VS X-Men begins when the Phoenix Force is shown hurtling toward Earth, leading the X-Men to believe that it could restart a dying mutantkind and the Avengers to be on their toes, given the history the Phoenix Force has had with Earth. Both groups soon clash over the cosmic force, leading to some intense confrontations. Cyclops takes on Captain America. Storm and the Black Panther find themselves divided, especially since they're married and on opposite sides. Wolverine, having served on both the Avengers and the X-Men, is further torn by the fact that the Phoenix Force reminds him of Jean Grey. It was a pretty big comic, and what hooked me is that an all star roster of creators was brought in to work on it — Brian Michael Bendis, Matt Fraction, Jonathan Hickman, Jason Aaron and Ed Brubaker, all superstar Marvel writers, contributed to the story while artists Olivier Coipel, Adam Kubert and John Romita Jr. skillfully illustrated the title clash.

While Avengers VS X-Men is a big storyline, I know the Russos and Stephen McFeely are probably going to take a different approach from the page. For starters, the Phoenix Force probably won't play into the equation (and that's for the best, since it tends to mostly work in animated form.) Secondly, there's another story that is shaping Avengers: Doomsday and its sequel Avengers: Secret Wars — 2015's Secret Wars, which was also penned by Hickman and illustrated by Esad Ribic. The 2015 Secret Wars kicks off when an interdimensional incursion brings together two different universes; judging from how The Marvels established that Grammer's Beast was in a different dimension, and Deadpool & Wolverine saw Tatum's Gambit returning to his home universe, it's safe to say that the universe of Fox's X-Men films, or one suspiciously close to it, is headed for a collision course with the MCU.

'Avengers: Doomsday' Looks Like It Wants To Pay Tribute to Fox's X-Men Films, And That's Amazing