The latest installment in the After franchise, After Ever Happy takes place after the events of its previous movie After We Fell. Our two lovebirds, Tessa Young and Hardin Scott make a return as they come face to face new problems and are stuck at crossroads in their relationship.

The elusive Hardin falls descents into a pit of sorrow after learning his family’s dark secret and doesn’t know how to get out. Tessa has had enough of getting Hardin out of his desolation, only to realize that the only person who can save him is Hardin himself. Tessa ultimately proposes that they spend time apart, much to Hardin’s chagrin. But eventually, they split ways and learn how to cope with themselves, soon meeting each other again in the future.

Full of trials and tribulations, the next installment concludes with the burning love between our two lovebirds. Here’s a quick look at who’s playing who in After Ever Happy.

Josephine Langford as Tessa Young

Josephine Langford plays Tessa Young, an academically gifted student who constantly goes by the rules. At the beginning of the series, Tessa establishes herself as a dutiful daughter and a loyal girlfriend to her then-boyfriend from high school. As she enters university, Tessa has nothing but the highest of ambitions for her bright future. But all that changes when she meets the mysterious Hardin Scott during her first academic year.

The only child of Carol and Richard Young, Tessa doesn’t have the happiest childhood. Her parents regularly get into fights, prompting Richard to leave home one day and never return. During this troubling period, Tessa confides in her childhood best friend Noah Porter (Dylan Arnold), who soon becomes her boyfriend. Tessa and Noah continue their relationship throughout their freshman year of college but break it off in After.

Throughout the film series, we see Tessa struggling to maintain both work and love. Starting as an undeclared economics major at Washington Central University, she has proven that her diligence is top-notch, earning her an internship and career at Vance Publishing in Seattle. But her choice comes with a cost. Is she willing to sacrifice her tumultuous yet passionate relationship with Hardin Scott for her gleaming career path? Or will she choose what makes her truly happy?

Langford is an Australian actress who previously took on the role of Emma Cunningham in the Netflix movie Moxie. She is set to play Zoey in the upcoming rom-com The Other Zoey.

Hero Fiennes Tiffin as Hardin Scott

Hero Fiennes Tiffin plays Hardin Scott, another dashing young student at Washington Central University whose rebelliousness steers people away from him. Hardin is originally from London and is actually the lovechild between Trish Daniels and Christian Vance, who are both in a secret affair. During the time of Hardin’s birth, Trish made her husband Ken Scott believe that Hardin is his child. Hardin grows up to despise his father, who’s constantly drinking away at bars while his mother works tirelessly to make ends meet for her family.

Hardin’s cynical point of view toward the world is a result of a traumatic incident during his childhood. One night, three men broke into their house in London searching for Ken. Instead, they caught hold of Trish and assaulted her right in front of Hardin. Since then, he has never been the same and constantly has nightmares of the event throughout his adult years, despite receiving help from therapists. Just like Ken, Hardin turns to alcohol to subdue his trauma, adding self-medication and hardcore partying to the mix.

Moving to America to continue his university studies, Hardin lives in his guarded little world before meeting Tessa Young. Although his earlier intentions with Tessa are insincere at first, Hardin realizes that he’s falling head over heels for her. Their two contrasting personalities clash with each other, and it’s up to Hardin to ensure that his dark past doesn’t destroy the progress he has with Tessa.

Before landing his recurring role in the After series, Tiffin made headlines with his portrayal as the 11-year-old Tom Riddle, also known as the young version of Lord Voldemort in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince.

Chance Perdomo as Landon Gibson

Chance Perdomo plays Landon Gibson, a kind student at Washington Central University who becomes Tessa’s best friend. He’s also Hardin’s soon-to-be stepbrother, a result of his mother Karen’s relationship with Hardin’s father, Ken Scott. Landon is every mother’s dream son - he never dips his toes into any trouble, always stays on top of his education, and it will do anything to help out his loved ones. Although nerdy and awkward, it’s hard to deny just how nice he is to everybody.

An American-born English actor, Perdomo made an appearance in Killed by My Debt and took on the role of Ambrose Spellman in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Louise Lombard as Trish Daniels

Louise Lombard plays Trish Daniels, the mother of Hardin Scott. Married to Ken Scott, her relationship with her husband goes downhill due to his negligence and alcoholism. One night, when Ken isn’t at home, three men broke into her home and attacked her. Despite her traumatic past, Trish endures her pain and becomes a resilient survivor. She lives her life based on forgiveness and rarely gets angry. When she does, her anger comes from a deep place of disappointment.

Even though they are miles apart, Trish loves her son very much and cares deeply for him. She acknowledges his flaws and shortcomings, but that doesn’t stop her from providing him the warmth of motherly love. During the holidays, Trish will come to visit her son in the States and get to know Tessa. Trish soon becomes a central figure in helping Tessa and Hardin navigate their complicated relationship.

Lombard is an English actress who previously played Evangeline Eliott in The House of Eliott and made an appearance in CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.

Kiana Madeira as Nora

Kiana Madeira plays Nora, also known by her other name Sophia Gibson. She is the rebellious love interest of the shy Landon Gibson. Coming from a wealthy and privileged background, Nora is the black sheep of her confirmative family and doesn’t hesitate to go against her parents. In the novel, Nora got married at 19 to further spite her family. Unfortunately, tragedy ensues and Nora becomes alone again.

At the moment, Nora lives not far away from the Gibson-Scott family. She initially befriends Landon’s mother, Karen, because of their shared interests in baking and cooking. Later on, she develops a friendship with Tessa and begins falling head over heels with Landon. Wild and confident, Nora also has a secretive side to her that makes her incredibly intriguing.

Madeira took on the role of Moe in Trinkets and starred as Deena in the Netflix horror trilogy Fear Street.

Carter Jenkins as Robert

Carter Jenkins plays Robert, a potential love interest to Tessa who works as a waiter. Upon their first meeting, it’s undeniable that the two share an instant connection. After giving his number to Tessa, Robert is under the impression that he will never see her again. However, they happen to chance upon one another again after Tessa moves to New York. It’s also known that besides working as a waiter, Robert is a medical student.

Before his role in After Ever Happy, Jenkins played in movies like Valentine’s Day and Struck by Lightning.

Arielle Kebbel as Kimberley

Arielle Kebbel plays Kimberly, the dedicated secretary at Vance Publishing, Tessa Young’s place of internship. Upon their first interaction, Kimberly immediately takes a liking to Tessa and welcomes her with open arms and a huge sense of respect. Putting on a professional exterior, she’s fun to get to know once people get close to her.

Kimberly spends years working as an assistant to the founder of Vance Publishing, Christian Vance. At first, they have a platonic friendship since Christian is in a marriage. But when his wife passed away, Kimberly grows closer to him, and their friendship blossoms into a relationship, eventually prompting an engagement.

Kebbel is an American actress with a long-standing career to her name. She’s appeared in multiple television series, namely Gilmore Girls, 90210, and The Vampire Diaries.

Stephen Moyer as Christian Vance

Stephen Moyer plays Christian Vance, the successful owner of a stellar publishing company in Washington. Christian is friends with Trish Daniels and Ken Scott. After they split up, Trish and her son lived with Christian for a couple of years before returning home. Christian then moves to America to start his business, marries a woman, and has a son. After his wife passes away, Christian develops a romantic relationship with his long-time secretary, Kimberly.

A fashionably attractive man in his forties, Christian is a no-nonsense businessman who expects nothing but the best from his colleagues. With his short temper, he shows no mercy to anybody who falls short of their promises. Christian's love for books is the reason why he decides to start his publishing business, which excels throughout the years since its inception.

Moyer played vampire Bill Compton in True Blood and Philip Masefield in the TV adaptation of Conjugal.

Mira Sorvino as Carol Young

Mira Sorvino plays Carol Young, the overprotective mother of Tessa Young who strongly opposes her daughter’s relationship with Hardin. Carol is the ex-wife of Richard Young, who one day leaves and never returns home. This incident causes Carol to rethink her parenting values and factors into her controlling behavior. When faced with difficult situations, Carol relies more on logic instead of feelings and doesn’t hesitate to manipulate her daughter to get Tessa to break up with Hardin.

Sorvino previously starred in Woody Allen’s Mighty Aphrodite, which won her the Academy Award and Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress.

Rob Estes as Ken Scott

Rob Estes plays Ken Scott, the ex-husband to Trish Daniels and Hardin Scott’s estranged father. Throughout his marriage to Trish, Rob doesn’t live up to his parental roles and ends up causing damage to the family. Ever since his remarriage to Karen and becoming Landon’s stepfather, Ken tries to repair his broken relationship with his former family.

Just like his son, Ken has a dark past of his own. Ken is no stranger to financial struggles, leading him to a dark pit of depression and alcoholism. His vices cause him to become abusive and extremely distant towards his family. Desperate for money, Ken goes to extreme lengths and picks up gambling to earn a penny. However, this only leads to more trouble as Ken racks up debts, resulting in a traumatic event in their household.

Despite his failed marriage and rough past, Ken doesn’t give up. He packs his bags and moves to America for a fresh start. He eventually becomes the Chancellor at Washington Central University, the same university where Tessa, Harding, and Landon attend. He also begins a relationship with Karen, the mother of Landon. When Hardin arrives at WCU, Ken tries to make amends with his estranged son. However, the angry Hardin has a hard time accepting Ken back into his life, constantly bringing up his past trauma.

Estes is well-known for playing Harry Wilson on 90210 and Kyle McBride in the soap opera Melrose Place.

Frances Turner as Karen Scott

Frances Turner plays Karen Scott, the friendly mother of Landon Gibson and Ken Scott's new wife. Due to her marriage, Karen is essentially Hardin Scott’s stepmother. Understanding how much Ken wants to make amends with Hardin, Karen tries hard to get the two men to reconcile. Before marrying Ken, Karen was in a relationship with an unnamed man, resulting in their only son Landon. After their separation, Karen moves to Washington, where she meets Ken Scott. During their engagement, Karen lives with Ken, much to Hardin’s displeasure. Warm and welcoming, she doesn’t hesitate a moment to extend her help to Hardin, Tessa, and even Trish.

Turner is well-known for her roles in the critically acclaimed The Man in the High Castle and New Amsterdam.