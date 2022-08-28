The After movie series is back with its fourth installment, After Ever Happy. Brought to you by director Castille Landon and with a screenplay by Sharon Soboil, the upcoming film serves as the penultimate chapter, setting up the final note in the tumultuous relationship between its two main lovebirds, Tessa Young (Josephine Langford) and Hardin Scott (Hero Fiennes Tiffin).

After Every Happy picks up from the events of its previous movie, After We Fell, in which the pair attempts to recover from a shocking revelation regarding their respective families and a personal tragedy that could potentially make or break the couple. Having witnessed the couple enduring so much hardship since their first meeting, the two lovers will soon realize that they’re not so much different from each other. Here’s what we currently know about After Ever Happy.

Where and When Is After Ever Happy Coming Out?

After Ever Happy is set for a theatrical release on September 7, 2022, in the United States. Netflix will reportedly be taking responsibility for the film’s distribution, just like they did with the previous film.

Watch the After Ever Happy Trailer

The official trailer for After Ever Happy was released by Voltage Pictures on July 14, 2022. The next installment picks up from where its previous movie left off. Our two lovebirds, Tessa and Hardin, are growing up and have now reached a crossroads in their rocky relationship. After his mother’s wedding, Hardin chooses to stay in London and goes deeper into his sorrow upon learning his family’s dark, long-hidden secret. Meanwhile, Tessa has had enough of saving Hardin and their relationship. Instead, she proposes the pair spend some time apart in order to work on themselves first, much to Hardin’s disappointment. As Hardin learns to accept his past, Tessa returns to Seattle with the hopes of continuing a normal life, until a personal tragedy ensues.

Though the odds are always against them, Tessa and Hardin will always find a way back to each other’s warm, passionate embrace. But is passion alone enough to sustain their relationship, or could this finally be the end for them? After Ever Happy has all the answers.

What Is After Ever Happy About?

After Ever Happy is based on the best-selling After book series by Anna Todd. Todd initially published her stories on the social storytelling platform Wattpad, where she gained a large readership. The film's narrative may have undergone some minor creative alterations here and there but, for the most part, it stays true to the novel's original storyline.

After Ever Happy takes place not too far long after the events of After We Fell. Tessa and Hardin are in London to attend his mum Trish’s (Louise Lombard) wedding to her fiancé. But the night before the wedding, Hardin encounters Trish having sex with Tessa’s boss at her publishing firm, Christian Vance (Stephen Moyer). Vance confesses to Hardin that he is his real father, not Ken Scott. Tessa also finds out about this from Kimberly (Arielle Kebbel), Vance’s fiancé. Hardin, in a state of shock and anger, runs out of the hotel bar, only to be chased after by Tessa. The pair embrace and kiss, just as the credits start rolling.

The movie primarily deals with the aftermath of the events above. Hardin falls into a downward spiral after finding out who his real father is, and Tessa realizes that nobody can save Hardin but himself. Tessa suggests they spend time apart to heal themselves, which saddens Hardin even more. As their paths cross in the future, they have the opportunity to revive their relationship or repeat their same old mistakes again. At the end of the day, it’s up to the two lovebirds to decide.

Who’s In the Cast of After Ever Happy?

Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin are set to reprise their roles as Tessa Young and Hardin Scott. In the past movies, Tessa is introduced as a diligent student and an equally dutiful daughter. Having lived such a guarded life, with nothing but grand ambitions in her college years, her world goes into a spiral when the dark and elusive Hardin Scott enters her life. Hardin’s notorious reputation is a result of the skeletons he’s been keeping in his closet, and it’s only a matter of time until they all escape. Apart from the After series, Langford is known for her work as Emma Cunningham in Netflix's Moxie, and Tiffin is known for having appeared in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince as the 11-year-old version of his uncle Ralph Fiennes' character, Lord Voldemort.

Hardin’s mother, Trish Daniels (Louise Lombard), also makes a return in After Ever Happy. Although miles away from her son, Trish deeply cares for her son, just as a mother loves her child. Trish is the ex-wife of Ken, who ended her marriage due to his alcoholism. Despite the trauma she endures due to a tragic incident in her own home, Trish has a forgiving personality and rarely shows anger. Louise Lombard has extensive film and TV credits to her name and is set to appear in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer.

Stephen Moyer plays Christian Vance, Tessa’s boss at Vance Publishing, and later on revealed to be Hardin's father in the third movie, After We Fell. At some point in the past, Vance grew close to Trish after her separation from Ken. After moving to America to launch his successful publishing company, Vance develops a workplace relationship with his secretary Kimberly (Arielle Kebbel). What started off as something platonic grows into something romantic, promptly leading to their engagement. Fans of True Blood may recognize Moyer from his role on the HBO show, playing the vampire Bill Compton.

Chance Perdomo plays Landon Gibson, another student at Washington Central University who befriends Tessa, eventually becoming her best friend and confidant. Smart and well-behaved, Landon’s mother Karen (Frances Turner) is engaged to Ken Scott (Rob Estes), Hardin’s estranged father, resulting in Landon becoming Hardin's potential future stepbrother.

First appearing in After We Fell, Kiana Madeira comes back to the screen as Nora in After Ever Happy, the rambunctious and rebellious love interest of the shy and awkward Landon. Carter Jenkins is set to reprise his role in the fourth movie as Robert, Tessa’s love interest. Carol Young (Mira Sorvino) also appears again as Tessa’s strict and controlling mother, parenting traits that were a result of being left out of the blue by her now homeless ex-husband Richard Young (Atanas Srebrev).