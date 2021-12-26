Voltage Pictures has a holiday gift for fans of the After franchise, and it is a teaser for the upcoming fourth and final installment in the franchise—After Ever Happy. The newly released teaser heavily features Josephine Lagnford's Tessa Young and Hero Fiennes Tiffin's Hardin Scott as their relationship is put through the wringer once more.

The brief teaser not only puts their toxic relationship under a microscope but also teases ‘survival’ as a theme of the upcoming film, with several mentions and even Langford’s Tessa saying “I don’t want to survive, I want to live.” The teaser also gives several glimpses of the drama fans have come to love and expect from the franchise. The 36-second clip then ends with Tessa Young's emotion-laden voice stating, “I’m sorry I couldn’t fix you”, adding a sense of unflinching finality that is also prevalent throughout the clip. Thankfully, the film’s official synopsis provides more clarity on what to expect:

In the fourth and final installment of the AFTER series, Hardin and Tessa are growing up and they may never be the same. Although they have defied all the odds, their next chapter will bring either a fairy tale ending or finally destroy their passionate yet toxic relationship. When a revelation about the past shakes Hardin’s impenetrable façade to the core—and Tessa suffers a tragedy—will they stick together or be torn apart. Life will never be the same for “Hessa”

As seen in the teaser, franchise leads—Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin, will be returning for the final installment in the After film series. Considering After Ever Happy was filmed back-to-back with the third installment in the franchise—After We Fell, several cast members from the previous film will be returning as well. Fans can look forward to Louise Lombard, Kiana Madeira, Chance Perdomo, Rob Estes, and Carter Jenkins, among others reprising their roles.

After a long wait for the premiere date, the newly released teaser gives fans a definite date on when the film will be hitting the big screen. After Ever Happy will be in theatres from August 26, 2022 (Canada, Norway, South Africa, Romania, Hungary, and Bulgaria), September 7, 2022 (the United States and Puerto Rico), and September 8, 2022 (Australia and New Zealand). It will also be released on Prime Video in the UK and France just like After We Fell. In the meantime, fans can watch the official teaser below:

