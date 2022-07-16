The YA romantic sub-genre has seen its fair share of hits over the last decade. One of the more popular love stories included in this modern movement has been After which is based on the book series of the same name by Anna Todd. Over the last several years fans have been treated to three installments in Tessa (Josephine Langford) and Hardin’s (Hero Fiennes Tiffin) whirlwind romance, but now the series is finally coming to an end this September with After Ever Happy.

With the film’s release right around the corner, Voltage Pictures just released a new trailer for the final chapter that lays out the hardships ahead.The trailer mainly sees Hardin and Tessa dealing with the aftermath of finding out that Christian is actually Hardin’s father. A cliffhanger that the last film, After We Fell, left us dangling on. Hardin is understandably still trying to process that life changing revelation which seems to have once again put a strain on his relationship with Tessa. We see that Hardin is writing a book about their relationship, fittingly titled After, and Tessa is not a fan of that. That leads to the pair going their separate ways to find themselves, but love always finds a way to bring people back together. It’s definitely going to be interesting to see how this love story ends and specifically what tragedy Tessa endures in the final film.

Tessa and Hardin have already been through so much in this series. Whether it be Hardin’s alcoholism or Tessa finding out in the last film that she won’t be able to have kids, this has been one crazy emotional rollercoaster of a franchise. Because of that, it’s also going to be intriguing to see how far After Ever Happy pushes the “darkness” of its story. Hardin and Tessa have been the definition of an unhealthy toxic relationship in the first three films despite those stories trying to make us believe that these two were meant to be together. Even though this trailer is filled with the series' signature erotic imagery, there is more than a handful of moments that could lead you to believe that Tessa and Hardin might not have a happy ending. The trailer teases that the pair are continuing down their rocky road with Hardin specifically dealing with some kind of run in with the law that could finally tear the two apart for good.

Image via Voltage Pictures

Whatever the case may be in the final film of the series, fans will finally have all their long awaited answers when After Ever Happy premieres in theaters on August 26 in Canada, Norway, South Africa, Romania, Hungary, and Bulgaria, while it releases in the US and Puerto Rico on September 7. The film will debut in Australia and New Zealand a day later on September 8, and on Prime Video in the UK and France just like the previous film. After Ever Happy stars Langford, Tiffin, Louise Lombard, Kiana Madeira, Chance Perdomo, Rob Estes, and Carter Jenkins. While we wait for the final chapter of this complex romance, you can watch the new trailer down below.

Check out the official plot synopsis of the film below: