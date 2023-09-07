Prepare yourself for the thrilling continuation of Hardin and Tessa's turbulent love story as After Everything makes its highly anticipated debut on the big screen. Surprising fans who initially expected a conclusive ending in the previous movie, After Ever Happy, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, the film's lead actor, delighted audiences by revealing that a fifth installment had been secretly in the works.

Despite Tessa and Hardin's prior separation, Hardin is determined to mend their relationship and rekindle their love. His journey takes him to Lisbon to reunite with Tessa, but a former love interest named Natalie reenters his life, adding a layer of complexity to their reunion. As Hardin continues to pursue Tessa, they encounter various obstacles, including adversaries from his past and the mounting pressures of his publishing company, which demand the completion of his next novel. Hardin must navigate these challenges to reconnect with Tessa ultimately.

Caught in the throes of heartbreak, Hardin longs to be with Tessa, but she insists on moving forward without him. Tessa encourages Hardin to move on, prompting him to travel to Lisbon, Portugal, to seek forgiveness from Natalie for his past actions. However, their meeting takes an unexpected turn as Natalie adamantly asks him to leave. Later, Hardin crosses paths with Sebastian, a friend of Natalie's who harbors a strong dislike for Hardin. Whether Hardin and Tessa will find their way back to each other amidst these intricate circumstances remains a captivating mystery.

Check out who’s starring in After Everything Cast.

Josephine Langford as Tessa Young

Josephine Langford portrays Tessa Young, a dedicated and academically inclined student, steadfastly adhering to societal norms and regulations. At the series' inception, Tessa is recognized for her role as a devoted daughter and a steadfast companion to her high school sweetheart. As she embarks on her university journey, she carries with her lofty ambitions for a bright and prosperous future. However, her life takes a dramatic turn when she crosses paths with the enigmatic Hardin Scott during her freshman year at college.

As the film series unfolds, Tessa and Hardin's relationship encounters a series of challenges, ranging from familial responsibilities to personal revelations. In the concluding installment, After Ever Happy, Tessa makes a profound discovery—Hardin has been covertly penning a book inspired by their tumultuous relationship. This revelation prompts her to make the difficult decision to end their romantic involvement. Nonetheless, Hardin proceeds with the publication of the book, propelling it to bestseller status and adding an intricate layer to their intricate love story.

Hero Fiennes Tiffin as Hardin Scott

Hero Fiennes Tiffin takes on the role of Hardin Scott, a charismatic but rebellious student at Washington Central University whose defiance tends to push people away. Hardin's origins trace back to London, and he carries the lineage of being the child born from the love affair between Trish Daniels and Christian Vance. His cynical worldview, shaped by a traumatic childhood incident, isolates him within his own guarded world when he moves to the United States for his university studies. It's only when he encounters Tessa Young that he begins to realize his feelings for her, initially harboring insincere intentions.

In After Ever Happy, Tessa and Hardin's relationship once again hangs in the balance. Struggling to come to terms with the identity of his biological father, Hardin leaves Tessa behind in London and turns to alcohol to cope with his turmoil. Although Tessa offers him a chance to accompany her to the United States, he declines. During their time apart, Tessa starts working at a restaurant alongside Landon, while Hardin graduates from university and begins attending Alcoholics Anonymous. Their paths eventually cross again when Hardin visits New York, but their reconciliation is marred when Tessa stumbles upon a manuscript detailing their relationship in Hardin's possessions, leading to her emotional turmoil and the eventual end of their relationship.

Louise Lombard as Trish Daniels

Louise Lombard takes on the role of Trish Daniels, the mother of Hardin Scott. Trish's life takes a harrowing turn one night when her home is invaded by three assailants who subject her to a violent attack. Despite enduring this traumatic past, Trish emerges as a resilient survivor who chooses to base her life on principles of forgiveness and seldom harbors anger.

Despite the physical distance, Trish holds a deep and unwavering love for her son, Hardin. She possesses a profound understanding of his imperfections and shortcomings, yet this does not deter her from offering him the comforting embrace of a mother's love. Trish assumes a pivotal role in assisting Tessa and Hardin in navigating the complexities of their intricate relationship.

Stephen Moyer as Christian Vance

Stephen Moyer portrays Christian Vance, a highly successful entrepreneur who owns a prestigious publishing company based in Washington. Following the tragic passing of his wife, he embarks on a romantic relationship with his dedicated longtime secretary, Kimberly.

Christian is a no-nonsense businessman who holds high expectations for his colleagues, demanding nothing less than excellence. He possesses a short fuse and offers little leniency to those who fail to fulfill their commitments. Christian's deep passion for books serves as the driving force behind his decision to launch his publishing enterprise, which has enjoyed ongoing success since its inception.

Mimi Keene as Natalie

Mimi Keene steps into the role of Natalie, a fresh addition to the series. Natalie is depicted as a former romantic interest of Hardin, and her presence is poised to introduce further intricacies into their relationship. Keene has earned notable recognition in her acting career, particularly for her portrayal of Cindy Williams in the highly popular BBC soap opera EastEnders from 2013 to 2015. Additionally, she has continued to captivate audiences with her role as Ruby Matthews in the ongoing Netflix comedy-drama series, Sex Education, which she has been a part of since 2019 and is confirmed to be appearing in the upcoming final season of the show.

Benjamin Mascolo as Sebastian

Benjamin Mascolo is poised to take on the character of Sebastian in the upcoming project. Judging from the trailer, it appears that Sebastian may not hold the most favorable opinion of Hardin. Prior to his involvement in this project, Mascolo had been engaged in various endeavors, including acting roles in projects such as Time Is Up, Game of Love, and Ben: Respira.