There have been many modern romances that have captured the hearts of moviegoers in the last number of years. One of those whirlwind romances has been the story of Hardin (Hero Fiennes Tiffin) and Tessa (Josephine Langford) found in the mega-popular After franchise. Based on the book series by Anna Todd, the film series was set to have its fourth and final entry hit theaters After Ever Happy on September 7. However, it looks like the upcoming film is not the final chapter after all. It has been announced by Tiffin that a fifth film in the franchise titled After Everything is indeed happening, and it has already finished filming!

The announcement came via a video posted to After’s official Instagram page where Tiffin shared the exciting news. “I’m so excited to finally share some massive news with you all,” Tiffin stated and continued on saying in the video, “We have just wrapped filming on the fifth After movie. I can’t tell you too much about it just yet, but I can tell you that it will be called After Everything and I cannot wait for you all to see it.” Though we don't know much else, it's exciting to know that Hessa’s (Hardin and Tessa) story isn’t over.

This news shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise because, although After Ever Happy has been marketed as the final film, this has been a very popular franchise amongst the romance community. When the first After debuted in theaters in 2019, Hessa’s origin story made over $69 million on only a $14 million budget. From there the pandemic couldn’t even stop this power couple as After We Collided and After We Fell made $47 million and $21 million worldwide on very limited theatrical releases.

Image via Voltage Pictures



The film series up to this point has been questionable in terms of its quality and Hessa’s romance arguably glorifies an emotionally abusive/toxic relationship, but you can’t deny that this franchise has a sizable fan base. With September being another dry release month at the box office, don't be surprised if After Ever Happy is another modest hit. While After We Fell left Hessa’s relationship status on the rocks once again with the trailers for After Ever Happy having shown that things are only going to get worse before they get better for the pair, any fan of the genre knows where this story’s going. Hardin and Tessa, like all complex love stories, are on a never-ending journey — these two are destined for one another. The announcement of a fifth film only cements that.

It does appear that After Everything will be the official final film in the franchise as in a recent story posted on After’s Instagram page Tiffin said at an early screening for the next film, “this one I am pretty sure is going to be the last one.” However, those plans can change, especially if the franchise performs well at the box office once again.

Since After Everything has already been shot, it’s safe to assume that this final film is coming out sometime next year. While we wait for an official release date for that fifth film, After Ever Happy will be keeping fans company when it hits theaters on September 7. You can view the announcement video for After Everything down below.