Prepare for the epic continuation of Hardin and Tessa's tumultuous romance as After Everything takes the silver screen by storm. Based on the sensational Wattpad series by Anna Todd, the fifth movie in the After film series is based on the novels After Ever Happy and Before.

Despite initial expectations of a conclusive ending in the previous movie, After Ever Happy, fans were in for a delightful surprise when Hero Fiennes Tiffin, the film's lead actor, revealed that a fifth movie had secretly been in the works. The announcement came during the world premiere of After Ever Happy, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the culmination of this burning love story.

With the full trailer's release and a confirmed launch date, the stage is set for an emotional rollercoaster that will bring closure to Tessa and Hardin's journey. Delve into the details of this upcoming film, set to bring tears to the audience once again with its irresistible blend of passion, heartbreak, and undying love. Here’s everything we know so far about After Everything.

When Is After Everything Coming Out?

The newest chapter in the beloved After franchise is set to premiere on September 13, 2023, in theaters. The exciting news was officially announced via the movie's Twitter account on May 1st, generating a wave of excitement among fans. While the UK release date is still under wraps, followers of the franchise can expect an update soon.

This announcement is no surprise to fans who have witnessed the remarkable success of the After films. Despite After Ever Happy being promoted as the final installment, the franchise has continued to captivate the romance community with an avid following and a track record of success. After Everything is poised to deliver yet another unforgettable chapter in the epic love story of Hessa.

Is There a Trailer for After Everything?

Voltage Pictures unveiled the trailer for After Everything on May 1, 2023. The tantalizing footage provides a glimpse into Hardin's current state as he grapples with writer's block, seemingly trapped in the clutches of his past and unable to move forward from his relationship with Tessa.

Under immense pressure to deliver a new book promptly, Hardin embarks on a journey to Lisbon, presumably searching for solace. There, he encounters Natalie, possibly aiming to reconcile past mistakes. However, it becomes clear that Hardin's arrival in Lisbon is met with a less-than-warm reception, setting the stage for an intense and emotionally charged narrative. Will Hardin try to embrace new beginnings, or will he fall back to bad habits? The answer lies in After Everything.

Who Stars in After Everything?

Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin are preparing to portray Tessa Young and Hardin Scott, reprising their iconic roles once again. Throughout the previous films, Tessa is depicted as a dedicated student and a responsible daughter, leading a sheltered life filled with aspirations for her college years. However, her world turns unexpectedly when she encounters the enigmatic and mysterious Hardin Scott. Hardin's troubled past and the secrets he conceals contribute to his notorious reputation, and it becomes inevitable that his hidden truths will eventually come to light.

Fans of Netflix’s Sex Education are about to see a very familiar face in After Everything. Mimi Keene is set to appear in the movie as Natalie. Keene has gained significant recognition for her portrayal of Cindy Williams in the popular BBC soap opera EastEnders from 2013 to 2015. Additionally, she has captivated audiences as Ruby Matthews in the ongoing Netflix comedy-drama series Sex Education, starting from 2019 until the present. Meanwhile, Benjamin Mascolo plays Sebastian in the upcoming movie. Before this, Mascolo is involved in various projects such as Time Is Up, Game of Love, and Ben: Respira.

In addition to Langford and Tiffin reprising their roles, After Everything will feature the return of other familiar faces from the After series. Louise Lombard will once again portray Trish Daniels, Hardin's mother. Despite being physically distant from her son, Trish's love for him remains unwavering, mirroring a mother's unconditional affection. Stephen Moyer will continue to portray Christian Vance, Tessa's boss at Vance Publishing, who was revealed to be Hardin's father in the third film, After We Fell. It is revealed that Vance and Trish had developed a close bond at some point in the past following her separation from Ken.

What Is After Everything About?

The exact details of the plot for After Everything remains largely unknown at this point, leaving fans eager to uncover the story's twists and turns. Initially, expectations were that the fifth film in the Afterverse series would adapt the prequel book, Before, delving into Hardin's life before meeting Tessa.

However, unlike its predecessors, this upcoming film does not have a direct connection to the original series, as Before serves as the prequel. Nonetheless, fans can anticipate the continuation of Hessa's love story in movie #5, potentially featuring a time jump to explore their future.

But from the trailer alone, it appears that Hardin is still grappling with the aftermath of his breakup with Tessa, further compounded by the pressure to complete his next book imposed by his publisher. While specific details remain under wraps, After Everything is poised to pick up where After Ever Happy left off, offering a continuation of the story's gripping finale.

Who Is Making the After Everything?

The creative force behind the immensely popular After series is Anna Todd, who initially gained recognition by writing Harry Styles fan fiction on the platform Wattpad. Spending hours each day crafting her story, Todd began publishing chapters of 'After' on Wattpad, an online community with a vast readership of 36 million members.

Todd's After series has captivated readers worldwide, with over 1.5 billion reads on Wattpad and international publication through Simon & Schuster's Gallery Books imprint, making the books available in 40 countries. Recognizing the potential of her work, Aviron Pictures secured U.S. distribution rights for the movie adaptation of After. The film, directed by Jenny Gage, commenced production in Atlanta and was slated for an April 12, 2019, release.