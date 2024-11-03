The concept of life after death has been explored in countless films throughout the years. Meryl Streep's Defending Your Life hilariously presents a middle place of judgment where you can eat all you want without consequences. What Dreams May Come sees Robin Williams on a rescue mission to hell in order to save his wife. Even Pixar's smash-hit Soul gifts audiences the chance to unlock the meaning of a having soul. These movies are thought-provoking, to say the least, but Hirokazu Koreeda's approach to the afterlife is an unmatched film of human reflection.

Originally titled "Wonderful Life", After Life is a 1998 fantasy drama directed and written by Koreeda. The movie takes a uniquely poignant and philosophical perspective on the afterlife. Set in a nondescript, purgatorial waystation, the film brought international acclaim to the humanist auteur's talents as the story asked its characters and viewers one arousing question: which memory from your life would you choose to remember for eternity?

'After Life' Is a Touching Tale of the Memories We Hold Most Dear

No one really knows what happens after we die. Yet, film directors have the best platform to visually flesh out their personal viewpoint of the afterlife, and some get more creative than others. Hirokazu Koreeda's directing style is most recognized for his humanistic stories of family and ordinary life with a calming, nostalgic aura. According to The Guardian, he is often compared to the modern-day Yasujirō Ozu or Mikio Naruse, who was famous for making movies about the working class. After Life introduced the world to Koreeda's distinctive aesthetic that jabs at the heartstrings of human emotions.

What makes After Life so distinctive is its voyage in representing life after death not as a place of judgment or traditional religious connotations, but as an intimate, deeply human process of self-reflection and emotional reconciliation. Starring Arata and Erika Oda, the movie is shot in a pseudo-documentary style where the action is mostly composed of interviews with twenty-two clients. The interviews are held in a non-disclosed location set up by afterlife "civil servants" who are tasked with helping humans move on. To complete the system, the deceased must choose one single memory from their lifespan that they will remember forever, thus losing all other memories and progressing to the next stage of their existence.

The story's peculiar layout might be hard to grasp in the beginning, as the deceased do not appear to be mournful or in denial of their situation. They simply accept where they ended up and comply with the procedure — although some are more willing than the rest. Within three days, a memory must be chosen. Once a memory has been decided, the staff, acting as filmmakers, work together to recreate their client's selected memory. Production takes place over the span of one day, and the deceased are filmed alongside pretend actors who stand in as needed. The following day, everyone gathers in a movie theater to watch their memory play out, but after reliving that treasured moment, they disappear, passing on to their final destination.

Hirokazu Koreeda Interviewed Over Five Hundred People to Make the Interviews as Real as Possible

Despite the bittersweet order of After Life, Hirokazu Koreeda manages to weave together raw emotion and a meditative experience for everyone. The significance of memory is something all humans can relate to, but when you take time to recall a specific moment in your life, you realize the profound power it holds. That is precisely the execution the director sought to convey in this film — the impact of small moments in our lives and the essence of what it means to be human.

To capture the depth and diversity of human memories, Koreeda conducted more than 500 interviews with non-professional actors, many of whom were ordinary people sharing real memories from their lives. These interviews were seamlessly integrated into the story, with some participants retelling their memories directly to the camera. Other memories were improvised or scripted. Additionally, having a well-known documentary cinematographer on the project, Yutaka Yamazaki, helped frame the genuine reactions of the actors. The result is a film that feels honest and sincere, where the boundaries between reality and fantasy are blurred.

It's even more impressive that After Life never relies on flashy visuals or complex plot twists; instead, the director lets the characters’ stories unfold naturally. This quiet approach allows viewers to resonate with the memories, almost as if we’re part of the process ourselves. The afterlife isn’t about judgment or reward; it’s a place where people are allowed to reflect on their lives and find peace with the memories they choose to carry forward. It’s a comforting take on what comes after death — one that feels more about understanding and acceptance than anything else. The performances, too, are a big part of what makes the film so affecting. We see the beauty in the small, everyday moments they cherish — whether it’s a dance, a simple meal, or sitting beside a loved one.

The last act takes a sentimental leap with its main lead. Takashi Mochizuki, who's been working at the waystation for fifty years, finally chooses a memory after learning about his connection to his client's wife. His choice to move on is heartbreaking for his friends, but his journey to acceptance embodies the very heart of the film. In essence, After Life invites us to look inward and consider what we would hold onto if we had to choose just one memory. It’s not just a story about what happens when we depart from our time on Earth, rather it is a meditation on what makes life worth living in the first place. Koreeda's beloved masterpiece won international acclaim upon its release, taking home the FIPRESCI prize at the 1998 San Sebastián International Film Festival. An unforgettable tale, After Life is a mesmerizing gem of deep reflection and the meaning of the human condition.

After Life Release Date September 11, 1998 Director Hirokazu Kore-eda Cast Arata Iura , Erika Oda , Susumu Terajima , Takashi Naito , Kei Tani , Kyōko Kagawa , Tōru Yuri , Yûsuke Iseya , Sayaka Yoshino , Kazuko Shirakawa , Kotaro Shiga , Hisako Hara , Natsuo Ishido , Akio Yokoyama , Taketoshi Naitō , Sadawo Abe , Tae Kimura , Miyako Yamaguchi Runtime 118 minutes Producers Masayuki Akieda , Shiho Sato Expand

After Life is currently available to stream on The Criterion Channel in the U.S.

