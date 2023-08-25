The Big Picture After Midnight cleverly combines romance and horror to explore the complexities of heartbreak, using romantic flashbacks to highlight the contrast with the protagonist's present dire situation.

The film keeps the viewer guessing with unexpected plot twists and an unidentified creature that adds tension and speculation, leaving us wondering if it is a physical manifestation of the protagonist's trauma.

In a climactic scene, the monster's sudden appearance shatters the sense of security, providing a vindication for the protagonist and a satisfying resolution that marries romantic reconciliation and triumphant clarity.

It would be fair to consider heartbreak as being a particularly personal type of horror, and After Midnight uses this concept to its advantage. The horror-drama directed by Jeremy Gardner and Christian Stella, and starring Gardner and Brea Grant ingeniously melds the conventions used by romantic dramas and creature features to create something wholly new. During the movie's swift run, both the conflict between the estranged main couple and the threats posed by an unidentified beast of the night come to a head in a surprising and original finale, confidently making the case for this contrastingly complementary new genre.

‘After Midnight’ Uses the Horror Genre To Explore Heartbreak

Image via Fantastic Fest

Love and horror may not seem like an obvious pairing, but After Midnight utilizes these themes to explore the many sides of a romantic partnership. The movie begins with a dreamy flashback to the early days of Hank (Gardner) and Abby's (Grant) relationship when he plans a cozy evening for her birthday in the house he has inherited. Cut to the present day, and Hank is in that same space, but it is now stark and bare; he is alone. It transpires that Abby made a sudden exit from their house and life together, without providing a prior warning to Hank, or so he feels. Grappling with heartbreak and isolation aren't the only problems he faces, however.

To the skepticism of the small town he resides in, Hank has been fending off a nightly visitor, in the form of an unnamed, mostly unseen beast. This beast prowls the house, repeatedly trying to break in and attack Hank, who lies on a sofa positioned behind the front door, armed and ready with his gun.

After Midnight is adept at juxtaposing flashback scenes presenting the romantic highlights of Abby and Hank's relationship with scenes of threat and violence. By perfectly contrasting these moments of horror with highly romanticized love, Hank's dire situation is underscored, thus transforming his poignant heartbreak into horror. The visceral human horror of isolation, abandonment, and rejection is played out here, and his nightly battles with the unidentified creature stand in as a metaphor for Hank's attempts to process the relationship whilst he resides within the echoes of its shredded remains. The frequent comparisons between the couple's idyllic past and Hank's nightmarish present also hint that not all was perfect between the two, with the shadowy monster acting as an ugly symptom of their unaddressed relationship issues.

'After Midnight' Keeps the Viewer Guessing

Image via Fantastic Fest

Just over halfway through the movie, Abby returns. This unanticipated development abruptly changes the movie's tone, due to her existence being so mythologized thus far via the idealized flashbacks, and Hank's insistence to everyone he comes into contact with that she has left him for good. Up until now, it seemed impossible that she would make a reappearance. This sudden redirection forces the viewer to take a step back whilst the couple evaluates their relationship, creating breathing room for them to air their various grievances ahead of the dinner party which is scheduled for the following evening. It also provides a break from the creature's vicious attacks, imbuing the scenes with a contemplative tone.

During the movie's run, the viewer is merely given glimpses of the animal that is attacking Hank, as he tries and fails to capture it via shaky camera flash. His friend Wade (Henry Zebrowski) weighs up the possible species as they go on the prowl during the daytime, even suggesting that it could be of an extra-terrestrial nature. This builds tension, encouraging the viewer to also speculate, as only rapid snapshots of evidence have been provided thus far. When Abby and Hank have an honest conversation, the creature does not make an appearance. When the dinner party commences the next day and there is still no sign of the monster, we are left to wonder: was the creature an embodiment of Hank's stressed, traumatized mind as he was grappling with his fresh heartbreak? Did anything of a fantastically monstrous nature actually exist?

What Is the Meaning Behind the Monster in 'After Midnight'?

Image Via Cranked Up Films

Alas, in one of the final scenes, Hank performs a grand gesture to win Abby back at her birthday party, by singing a meaningful song in front of their friends. She tearfully nods her willingness for their reunion in this hilariously awkward yet surprisingly tender moment between the two. Whilst this scene of rekindled love beautifully unfolds, the famed creature bowls in out of nowhere, knocking Hank sideways and shocking the party of onlookers. The false sense of security that was established being suddenly obliterated showcases the movie at its smartest, and Hank is satisfyingly rewarded for his endurance, both by Abby's prior recommitment to love and by the vindication that the creature's mere existence provides him. Finally, we can see it is real; finally, we can see what it is too, in its flamboyantly monstrous, possibly alien form. Hank successfully fends off the monster and fittingly rounds off the night with a proposal to Abby.

In these final hectic moments, which are both deeply surprising and darkly funny, After Midnight marries romantic dilemmas and horror in a pure way, answering the audience's burning questions in a scene of chaotic, messy, and triumphant clarity.