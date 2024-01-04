The Big Picture CBS introduces After Midnight, a new late-night program to replace The Late Late Show with James Corden.

CBS is finally ready to introduce a new late-night program into its lineup after the departure of The Late Late Show with James Corden back in April 2023. A January 16 premiere date is set for After Midnight, the reboot of sorts of the social media-focused game show from Comedy Central, @midnight, which will fittingly air after The Late Show with Stephen Colbert at 12:37 a.m. After a search that came down to three candidates, rising star comedian Taylor Tomlinson was selected to take the reins of this new era of late-night for the network.

After Midnight breaks tradition at CBS, which has aired The Late Late Show in some form for over 28 years with hosts ranging including Tom Snyder, Craig Ferguson, and Craig Kilborn alongside the aforementioned James Corden. Tomlinson's show, which has been nearly a year in the making since its announcement, will step outside the typical late-night format, instead featuring a rotating series of panelists who dig into everything viral the internet has to offer, from the latest trends to memes and popular videos. The original @midnight thrived with this formula, scoring 600 episodes and a pair of Emmy nominations in its initial run from 2013 to 2017, hosted by Chris Hardwick. CBS is hoping to recapture the magic while also saving a bit of money since the show is cheaper to produce than their former late-night staple.

Jack Martin, who previously served as the showrunner on the original @midnight, will return to perform the same duties on After Midnight alongside The Challenge: USA executive producer Eric Pierce. Also involved is Joe Perra Talks to You and Ziwe writer Jo Firestone who will serve as head writer for the series while Sharon Everitt directs. CBS Studios has joined forces with Stephen Colbert's Spartina Industries and Funny Or Die to produce the show.

Taylor Tomlinson Will Bring Her Comedic Chops to 'After Midnight'

Beating out The Blackening star X Mayo and frequent Pete Davidson collaborator Ricky Velez, Tomlinson will get the spotlight on After Midnight after making a name for herself with a slew of popular comedy specials. A former Last Comic Standing finalist, she's since made her presence known on Comedy Central productions and beyond as a comedian on the rise.

She now has two popular Netflix specials, Look At You and Quarter-Life Crisis, with a third titled Have It All slated to release this year after filming back in November. For After Midnight, she appears to be the perfect fit considering her presence on TikTok, where she's amassed 2.6 million followers. Colbert also had high praise for the rising star when he announced she'd be the host during an episode of The Late Show last year.

Catch After Midnight at 12:37 a.m. after The Late Show with Stephen Colbert starting on January 16. In the meantime, all four seasons of the original @midnight are available for rent or purchase through Prime Video.