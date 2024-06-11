The Big Picture CBS renewed Taylor Tomlinson's internet-based game show After Midnight for a second season starting in 2024/25.

The show largely follows the original @midnight format, featuring celebrity guests competing in internet and pop culture games for wacky prizes.

After Midnight's viewership has been promising thus far, with the fast-rising Tomlinson and some big-name guests helping it stand out in the late-night space.

CBS is prepared for more late nights/early mornings with comedian Taylor Tomlinson. The network has officially renewed her internet-based game show After Midnight for a second season, which will begin airing during the 2024-25 television season. Conceived as an updated take on the popular Comedy Central series @midnight with Chris Hardwick, the show began airing in January in the position originally occupied by The Late Late Show with James Corden after his stint on the network came to an end last year.

After Midnight follows a format similar to its predecessor, as a panel of comedians, actors, and other celebrity guests compete in internet and pop culture trivia games and discuss the wonders of social media and the World Wide Web as a whole while Tomlinson hosts. It includes some trappings of a talk show, including an added monologue where Tomlinson interacts with the audience, but most of the focus is on the games themselves. Segments featured on the show include Group Chat and Hashtag Wars, with some wacky prizes including a haunted doll, boxer shorts signed by Tom Brady, and the approval of Tomlinson's father. So far, the show has pulled in some impressive names to compete, including Whitney Cummings, Harvey Guillén, Natasha Leggero, Bianca Del Rio, Gillian Jacobs, Billy Eichner, W. Kamau Bell, Weird Al Yankovic, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Kevin Smith, and many more.

Viewership has been solid overall for After Midnight, with the premiere week pulling in 819,000 viewers with three days of delayed viewing, not including Paramount+ numbers. CBS Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach has faith that Tomlinson, who has been a fast-rising star in stand-up comedy, can continue to keep things rolling into Season 2 as well. “Taylor is a gifted comedian who brings a unique voice, energy, and plenty of rizz to late night," her official statement read. "I learned rizz is a real word thanks to the show. We’re excited for more of her daily smart takes about the dumbest things on the Internet."

'After Midnight' Assembles Part of the Old '@midnight' Team

CBS brought over several members of the original @midnight team to help make After Midnight a success. That includes showrunner Jack Martin, who reprises his duties for the show and executive produces alongside Tomlinson's late-night predecessor, Stephen Colbert. The host of The Late Show is attached through his Spartina Industries banner, alongside its president Carrie Byalick, The Late Show executive producer Tom Purcell, Colbert's wife Evelyn McGee Colbert, and his manager James Dixon. Also attached as executive producers are Funny or Die's Joe Farrell, Mike Farah, Whitney Hodack, and Henry R. Muñoz III and Serious Business's Jason U. Nadler. Jo Firestone, who has writing credits on Joe Perra Talks to You and Ziwe, is After Midnight's head writer, while Sharon Everitt directs.

After Midnight airs weeknights on CBS after The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The show is also available to stream for Paramount Plus subscribers.

