There is a whole cinematic history of films about sharks to the point that it is practically its own subgenre. From Jaws all the way to the upcoming Meg 2: The Trench and even an entire week named after it, there has never been a lack of works to feed one’s hunger for entertainment built around the almost mythic allure of the sea creature. Of course, for every interesting work that centers around the beings, there are also plenty more that embrace schlock rather than substance. While these movies can be fun, there are also far too many that feel like they are desperately chasing a trend rather than bringing something new to their history on screen. This makes the ones that do into rare experiences worth engaging with.

On the surface, the HBO documentary After the Bite could initially be mistaken for just another part of a trajectory of movies that has become defined by this trend-chasing rather than something more. However, if you begin to look closer, you’ll discover a measured reflection on our relationship to both the predator of the deep and the habitat that has come under threat. Through the eyes of a Cape Cod community where disaster strikes, director Ivy Meeropol gently moves beyond the spectacle that defines the history of sharks to immerse us further in their world while grappling with many pressing questions on the journey. While sometimes a bit scattered, it is an admirable work that excavates the motivations behind the various parties that either believe we should dominate nature or attempt to coexist with it. From the scientists to the city officials and beyond, it is best when it takes a more observational approach to become a profile of a people that could be any of us. Even as it feels like there is a full scope we don’t get to fully explore as much as we should have, what we do get is quite fascinating.

While not as comprehensive as his works and generally more conventional, there were moments where the film feels almost akin to a documentary from Frederick Wiseman. Before any wise guys push back against such a comparison, this is not an extended epic and is instead much more stripped back with some unnecessary music choices that often end up feeling a bit cloying. With that being said, just getting to sit with various people out on the water contemplating the changes in the environment people share with the sharks or in a government meeting where a key voice in the documentary spars with elected officials brings a refreshing authenticity. The more natural conversations that aren’t interrupted by talking heads are what become most interesting as we see all the disparate corners of the community trying to shape the future. Meeropol puts their stories in conversation with each other with a pacing that is refreshing, delicately tracing how the impact we have had on the environment causes repercussions for everything. In many ways, the hook of it being about sharks is merely the way to get audiences engaged for an excavation of all the various facets of this community. It isn’t without a sense of humor, with one local performance midway through where an audience passes around an inflatable shark taking on an almost surreal quality, but it also keeps its eyes turned towards the vast water that surrounds everything.

When we then go back out and observe the process of a shark being implanted with a tag, the music again shifts into being unnecessary when just hearing the discussion amongst the scientists would work best on its own. Instead, it tries to create some sort of tension that runs counter to the prevailing mission of those trying to protect them. It feels like a small move towards the more schlocky shark films we are used to seeing, but it thankfully gets back on course in everything following. Seeing the various photos of the sharks and the footage of them under the water is honestly remarkable. Hearing about this can help us understand their movement patterns and sharks overall feels like it could have been an entire documentary of its own. Does this again rely on a sweeping score that tries to pivot to being more inspirational when just hearing the observations being shared is more interesting? Most certainly, but this is more forgivable in this context as there is something awe-inspiring to the footage. Some other uses of a more creeping score actually does feel fitting and more understated as we hear how global warming is fundamentally pushing species into places they aren’t normally found. It is a fundamental part of how the crisis we believe can be dealt with tomorrow is here today in the small parts of the world we might normally overlook. As Meeropol reminds us via some of the better uses of talking heads, we are in the midst of a significant environmental shift that is all connected and leads to the changes this small community is seeing.

All of this makes for a work whose approach ensures it is a genuinely robust documentary and not merely another piece of reality programming that relies on our fascination with sharks. The bigger picture, as one scientist informs us near the end and as was spoken in the trailer, is that we are all connected. The life of one species will always impact another, creating a type of cascading effect that will then manifest in ways we could not have predicted. The belief that it can be then wrestled back under control without any changes being made on a systemic level is a naive one. The more that we continue to ignore that reality, the more devastating ripple effects that we will see and the more documentaries we will have like this. There is a hopeful component that Meeropol does strive for, as we see people take back to the water to surf as a community, but it is not without the sense that this is all a painfully fragile moment. No matter how much we try to coast along in life, there will always be much lurking below that we will have to reckon with when it comes bursting through the surface.

Rating: B+

After the Bite is on HBO and Max starting July 26.