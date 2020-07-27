‘After We Collided’ Trailer Teases a Very Steamy Sequel to ‘After’

The official trailer for After We Collided, the sequel to 2019’s After, is finally here. Incredibly, After We Collided is somehow even steamier, hornier, sexier, and more dramatic than its predecessor. What’s even more incredible is I’m all the way on board for After We Collided. If you enjoyed After, then I have no doubt you’ll be on board, too.

The trailer for Voltage Pictures’ After We Collided puts the lustiness of Hardin (Hero Fiennes Tiffin) and Tessa’s (Josephine Langford) intense relationship front and center. Teases of a late night hook-up, shower sex, and a booty call after a night out clubbing are definitely among the high points, and are probably the reason you’re, uh, feeling things right now. We’re also introduced to a few new players, including Trevor Matthews (Dylan Sprouse), who works with Tessa, and becomes both a confidant and possible new love interest. And while there’s a focus on just how sexy the sequel to After will be, there are also some previews of the drama awaiting Tessa and Hardin, a.k.a Hessa. The pair are going into the sequel attempting to figure out where they stand after a heartbreaking revelation about the start of their romance emerged at the end of the first movie.

In addition to Fiennes Tiffin, Langford, and Sprouse, After We Collided stars Candice King, Charlie Weber, Selma Blair, Louise Lombard, Shane Paul McGhie, and Pia Mia. After We Collided is adapted from the second book of the same name in Anna Todd‘s popular After series. After was released in theaters back in April 2019. After We Collided was greenlit in May 2019, and filming began in August in Atlanta. After We Collided was originally slated for release in October 2020, but the trailer confirms that release date will likely be moved.

After We Collided is coming soon. Check out the official trailer below.

Allie Gemmill is the Weekend Contributing Editor for Collider. You can follow them on Twitter @_matineeidle.