The next chapter in Tessa and Hardin’s love story is almost here, and Voltage Pictures has just dropped a new trailer teasing all of the tantalizing and tense moments as their romance is put to the test in After We Fell. After We Fell is the third installment in the “After” film series, which is adapted from Anna Todd’s new adult fiction series. Todd’s series began as fanfiction about the British boyband One Direction, which was originally published on Wattpad.

While Tessa (Josephine Langford) and Hardin’s (Hero Fiennes Tiffin) relationship has been put to the test in the past films, After We Fell introduces new conflict as Tessa enters a new phase in her life that drives Hardin’s jealousy to a fever pitch. Newly out of college and headed for Seattle to start her dream job, Tessa is forced to decide if the passion she shares with Hardin is enough to sacrifice her own dreams. This decision is further complicated when Tessa’s father returns and shocking revelations about Hardin’s family come to the light.

The trailer also reveals that Tessa finds herself tempted to stray from Hardin, as she flirts with the handsome waiter Robert (Carter Jenkins) that seems like a safe refuge from the tenuous situation brewing between her and Hardin. Will she choose to stay with Hardin or will Hardin sabotage their chances of happiness?

In addition to Langford and Fiennes Tiffin, the After We Fell cast includes Louise Lombard, Rob Estes, Arielle Kebbel, Chance Perdomo, Frances Tuner, Kiana Maderia, Carter Jenkins, Mira Sorvino, with Stephen Moyer replacing Charlie Weber as Vance Publishing’s Christian Vance.

The script was adapted by Sharon Soboil and directed by Castille Landon, who are set to return for the upcoming After Ever Happy adaptation. Jennifer Gibgot, Brian Pitt, Wattpad’s Aron Levitz, CalMaple’s Mark Canton, and Courtney Solomon serve as producers on the film.

After We Fell is in theaters on September 30. Tickets go on sale on August 6. Check out the steamy trailer and new posters below:

