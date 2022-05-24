The groundbreaking, festival favorite sci-fi flick, After Yang, will be making its way onto Blu-ray, digital, and DVD on June 21. Starring Colin Farrell, Jodie Turner-Smith, Justin H. Min, Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja, and Haley Lu Richardson, the feature pulls apart the essence of humanity and what it means for time to pass right before our eyes while we’re fixed and focused on the wrong things. The feature acts as an adaptation of the short story, Saying Goodbye to Yang, by Alexander Weinstein and is directed by Kogonada. After Yang serves as the filmmaker’s feature-length follow-up to his 2017 feature debut, Columbus. Known for bringing a personal aesthetic and eye to both his shorter and longer pieces, Kogonada’s touch is prevalent throughout After Yang.

The film follows the life of a family living with an A.I. helper named Yang. Not just a robot, Yang has grown to become a celebrated and loved member of the family, especially by the couple’s daughter, Mika (Tjandrawidjaja). One day, the unthinkable happens and Yang short circuits, causing him to break down which, in turn, throws the family into disarray over their much loved, now gone member. Fiercely loyal to both Yang and his family, Jake (Farrell) believes that he can find a way to fix Yang and bring him back to the unit that misses him so deeply. While Jake dives deeper into rebuilding Yang, he comes face to face with the realization that he’s been allowing life to pass him by and sets out to get back to the basics with his wife, Kyra (Turner-Smith), and Mika. Through it all, After Yang is a piece about the human condition and picks apart what we hold dear versus what’s actually important.

Along with the full-length feature, those who purchase the Blu-ray or DVD will also be given the chance to dive deeper with a featurette titled, The End Is a Beginning: After Yang. Although nothing more was released surrounding the content of the featurette, we’re presuming that viewers will hear words from the production team and cast about what the movie meant to them and the story they were hoping to accomplish through the project.

Image Via A24

RELATED: ‘After Yang’ Ending Explores the Meanings of Life, Death, and Beyond

If you were touched by the message brought forward by After Yang, you’ll want to bring it home to rediscover over and over again. With so many hidden meanings and messages, every watch-through will open up your eyes to another theme Kogonada was hoping to make audiences ponder over.

Be sure to mark your calendar for June 21 to add After Yang to your Blu-ray or DVD collection or to stream on-demand.

Crossing the Uncanny Valley: The Humanity of 'After Yang's' A.I.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author Britta DeVore (636 Articles Published) Britta DeVore is a TV and Movie News contributor for Collider. She has worked writing travel guides, runs her own Instagram travel page, @trektonowhere, and also works in craft beer. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking and playing drums with her bands, Kid Midnight and Watergate. More From Britta DeVore

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe