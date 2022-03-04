Genre film, like narrative construction itself, often abides by certain conventions. While not forever bound by explicit rules, these stories still often align themselves with predictable conventions. It is, after all, easier to fall into patterns that will be familiar to both audience and creator. Science-fiction will grapple with the well-trodden themes of humanity’s anxiety about the rising role of technology in our lives. Conversations between characters will abide by a shot/reverse shot progression, ensuring everything stays within the boundaries of what can be expected. However, when a filmmaker does something unexpected in both genre and narrative construction, it expands the multiplicity of ways to tell a story. In the science-fiction drama film After Yang, writer-director Kogonada does just that and more. Throughout his critically acclaimed sophomore feature, he upends not just the conventions of the genre but the very means through which filmmaking itself is often dictated.

After first seeing it when it premiered at Sundance, where it proved to be one of the absolute best of the festival, this sense of just how remarkable a piece of filmmaking it remains has burrowed further into my consciousness. Now that it is getting a wide release, both in theaters and on Showtime, there is just so much that the film deserves to be praised for that hasn’t really been appreciated as fully as it should be. It isn’t just the stellar performances from all involved or the way the story confidently builds, though that certainly is part of it. What has stuck with me more than anything is the craft on display in how Kogonada uses his distinct approach to filmmaking to create something that is spectacular at every single opportunity.

The story of After Yang is centered on a family made up of father Jake (Colin Farrell) and mother Kyra (Jodie Turner-Smith) as well as children Mika (Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja) and Yang (Justin H. Min). It is soon revealed that Yang is also a robot, meant to provide support to young Mika after Jake and Kyra adopted her. More than that, Yang is also a member of the family who has become unresponsive. The impending possibility that Yang may be lost to those that love him is a devastating prospect, especially to Mika who has formed a close bond with her sibling. Desperate to find some sort of answers about this looming future, Jake turns to the past to sort through Yang’s memory bank and get some sort of answer about who he was before he came to be with their family. At the very least, he hopes that the answers he finds there will be some sense of comfort when Yang is gone.

After Yang becomes most interested in these crucial memory sequences which is where Kogonada revels in building something new. The way these scenes are constructed is much less about the technology and science fiction element as it is about the internal emotional state of the beings connected to it. The device Jake uses to look through these memories is unobtrusive, a pair of glasses that he puts on without drawing much attention to them. It is more than just about it being an artistic, minimalist choice. It is also a thematic one as the technology being used is so seamlessly integrated into the everyday.

The vast scope of the memory bank is what is made central, not the means by which it is accessed. It gives the characters and the audience a window into the past, offering a glimpse of the internal mind of a beloved family member that becomes a poetic musing on life. Most conventional science fiction films will try to wow us with dazzling, futuristic technology that feels so distant that it becomes more about the spectacle than the emotional underpinning. While such visual grandeur has its place, the way After Yang seamlessly weaves the lives of the characters into the technology they use is what makes it far more resonant. The people of the film are the focus, making Kogonada's construction of these scenes infinitely more impactful as the technology has been folded into a state of memory and mourning.

As the rest of the family reflects back on their time with Yang, Kogonada edits all of these memory sequences with an eye for subjectivity that flaunts typical progression. He will often disrupt the flow of these memories, having key lines of dialogue repeat. In addition to showing how these repeating lines are significant to those remembering them, it establishes a deeper sadness in hearing them echo back with the knowledge that we may not get to hear them again. After all, memories fade with time and these characters may not always think to use the technology to augment their ability to recollect. This all floods in with every cut Kogonada makes, bringing us back to moments in time that will soon be lost. It is a disruption of the conventional grammar of cinema in favor of something more profound. This is something Kogonada himself is interested in, having made video essays prior to directing that deconstructs all the ways films are put together in a conventional format.

Specifically, he made a video essay for the Criterion release of Steven Soderbergh's brilliant 1993 historical drama King of the Hill. Simply entitled “Against Tyranny,” Kogonada narrates in his deep yet melodic voice how “the tyranny of narrative, according to Soderbergh, is the demand for linear construction.” He goes on to discuss the grammar of film and how it rules how scenes are constructed. He breaks down how scenes go from shot to shot in a linear fashion built around predictable progression, akin to the forward counting of numbers or reciting of the alphabet. As Kogonada explains, the hallucination sequence that the film’s central character, Aaron, has where various memories overlap is what saves him. He further argues that the scene was salvation for Soderbergh as well, giving him the chance to make cuts that weren’t bound by this linear construction. He fought the tyranny of narrative.

While King of the Hill, a film set during the Great Depression, is different in terms of genre and time period to the futuristic After Yang, the way both convey memory through their nonlinear editing is more similar than one may initially realize. Everything Kogonada was discussing in his video essay about what appealed to Soderbergh about such an approach can be equally felt here. The scenes of memory in After Yang could have easily followed a more conventional path just as the film itself could have more clearly followed the typical direction of a science fiction film. Instead, Kogonada opts for something more liberatory and imaginative that finds emotional heights through the precision of its nonlinear scenes. It is in the words of the characters that repeat back to us, unbound by any technology or the linear progression of time, where After Yang finds a cinematic catharsis that is as beautiful as it is devastating.

