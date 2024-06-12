The Big Picture Kogonada's direction in After Yang probes questions of capitalism and family dynamics deeply.

Colin Farrell's performance in the film highlights his versatility and soft masculinity.

The film explores themes of humanity and emotional development through a story about a family and their android.

One of the reasons the world of streaming television can be appreciated is that it allows directors a nice middle ground to play in between their films. Rick Famuyiwa became a certified shepherd of numerous Star Wars shows, Mark Mylod used his success on Succession to get The Menu made, and Scott Frank transitioned from noir master to miniseries icon with projects like The Queen's Gambit and Godless. Now video essayist-turned-overnight genius Kogonada has contributed to this season of The Acolyte. At first, that might seem like an unusual match, until you remember that Kogonada has made one of the best science fiction films of the 21st century with After Yang, a solemn prayer for those who are so indebted to technology that they've forgotten how to love the people they live in the same house with.

What is 'After Yang' About?

Jake (Colin Farrell) is a true modern man: husband, father, comfortably middle-upper class, and owner and operator of his own tea shop. Jake is happily married to Kyra (Jodie Turner-Smith), lovingly doting on his daughter, Mika (Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja), and warmly appreciative of his android helper, Yang (Justin H. Min). In a world where androids as unofficial family members is a long-accepted cultural norm, Yang is meant to teach Mika about her Chinese heritage, since she's adopted, and is treated like a brother by her and her parents. So when Yang breaks down and needs to be repaired, Jake takes it upon himself to get Yang fixed. Due to his limited income from the tea shop, Jake needs to find an affordable way to do so, and since Yang's warranty has expired, he must turn to lower-scale tech shops to fix it. In getting Yang's system checked out, he discovers that Yang has been secretly compiling memories of the people he's interacted with throughout his life. The revelations he finds in Yang's system will push Jake into a realm of newfound existential exploration and prod him into being more attuned to the living world around him.

A perfect metaphor for this film's vision of humanity is in the opening credits sequence: numerous families, Jake's included, engaging in a synchronized dance competition, being broadcast on television. All the families are in matching chrome suits that look like they came from Lost In Space, matching each other's moves with relative ease and fluidity, even having a little moment to recreate their family photos for good measure. But while everybody seems connected, nobody is very present; the fun they're having seems to be in quotations, and there is no sense of the bonds going on behind the gyrations. You'd have no sense of the teasingly supportive love that Jake and Kyra have for each other based on how they dance together, nor would you sense how important Yang is to a person in a different family, a woman named Ada (Haley Lu Richardson). The performance of togetherness does not equate to the lived-in experience under the surface, and Yang's sudden dip into limbo will make Jake more attuned to how big that gap between his feelings and his actions actually are.

Colin Farrell's Performance Is A Highlight of the Film

The modulation between Jake's passive duty and inquisitive wonder is a testament to how far Colin Farrell has come as an actor. Jake is the embodiment of soft masculinity, putting himself forward as the provider and protector of his family while barely raising his voice above a blanket of reassurance, and Farrell's performance matches the film's tone of vibrant rumination nestled inside cozy domesticity. Despite the many qualities about Jake that make him standoffish, like his swiftness to avoid uncomfortable discussions or his demeanor that says his mind is often somewhere he cannot find the words for, Farrell exudes so much compassion underneath the sedated exterior that you easily lean forward to hear what he has to say next. By examining Yang's memory bank and seeing what Yang chose to hold on to as important to him, it makes Jake look at himself and re-evaluate why he loves what he loves and how to best show that.

The best instance of that re-evaluation is in a discussion he has with Yang about why Jake devoted his career to tea. Jake regales him with how he was particularly inspired by tea's "mystery" and how it can propel you to a specific place in the world or in time just through the taste, and Jake wanted to understand that mystery, feeling it would make him happy. Jake then asks Yang if he knows what makes him happy, and Yang confesses he wasn't built for a question like that. Not only does this get directly to the dilemmas of the fears and limitations of artificial intelligence and how it can only mimic humanity without truly being human, but it also serves as an analogy for Jake's exploration of Yang's past: his curiosity about the mystery of what Yang absorbed and appreciated about his lifetime with Jake and his family, along with any other people Yang knew before them. The rapport between Jake and Yang is so confiding and tender, with Farrell's bemused whimsy pairing well with Min's mellifluous enthusiasm for the topic, that it pristinely exposes the shared love and tragedies of both their existences. It's the gentleness of Kogonada's approach that makes the mismatch in the attempt at sharing wisdom clashing with mechanical shortsightedness feel like a small defeat being snatched from the jaws of victory, the kind you experience in everyday life.

Kogonada's Direction Probes Questions of Capitalism and Family

Any discussion of the power this film holds is incomplete without mentioning the influence that Yasujirō Ozu has had on Kogonada, to the point that it inspired his name. Ozu's signature touch was to present stories of family dynamics being tested with the most serene and encompassing of hugs, using a combination of minimal camera movement (if any), pillow shots of the environment, and an appreciation for the architecture of the character's domestic spaces. Kogonada uses all of these tools in his own way, like how he uses the camera. Ozu was known for filming his actors in square close-ups with the actors looking directly into the camera when exchanging dialogue, and Kogonada incorporates that into After Yang by filming his actors that way when characters talk to each other on futuristic video calls.

Furthermore, Kogonada has his camera wide and far from the actors when going about their daily business, to make them feel ingrained in their locations and tell you about their tastes without exposition. His camera placement and blocking frequently separate characters from each other, even as they are in the same room in their spacious home, thereby underlining how distant the family is from each other. This is in stark contrast to when Jake goes looking to fix Yang, where he visits a back-alley tech shop and then a museum, both of which are defined by claustrophobic hallways that tunnel him into the hidden subsections of the public world. It's a visual demonstration of how Jake's drive to solve the problem of Yang is squeezing him into an unhealthy fixation, while properly celebrating the connections he has with Yang and his family in his home is what will open up his soul.

The gingerbread trail that Jake must follow that leads to the epiphany of Yang's soul invites unspoken criticism of the effects that capitalism can have on the modern world, both in a financial and cultural sense. For instance, Jake first tries fixing Yang by getting him diagnosed at Brothers & Sisters, a big android corporation that's clearly modeled off of places like Best Buy, and they charge Jake $250 for barely doing anything. When he takes Yang to the back-alley tech shop, the guy doesn't charge him anything, since he didn't actually do anything to Yang, only offered ideas. When Jake goes to the museum and meets with an android expert (Sarita Choudhury), she insists Yang should be donated to the museum, for the sake of history. These different options force Jake to ask himself how much he truly values Yang and how to be able to show that value to honor his memory, having previously thought of Yang more as a glorified appliance.

Brothers & Sisters, the predominant source of android services in this world, tried to suck Jake dry of money for doing the bare minimum, while the back alley tech guy was generous to a lower-income person like Jake. While the android expert sells herself as only interested in the preservation of history, it would still be her capitalizing on the corpse of someone else for the sake of propagating the business that she wants to see succeed, as all museums are still businesses. Science fiction has always been well-equipped to slip social commentary into its genre conventions, and After Yang subconsciously broaches its anticapitalist philosophy so Kogonada can focus on his larger humanist themes.

For Jake to truly learn how to move forward in his emotional development, he must go back into Yang's past, and Kogonada's vision of how Jake experiences it brings all of his best attributes as a filmmaker together. Presenting a beautiful tapestry of Yang's memories, all the people he used to care for and places he'd cherished, a few seconds at a time. Starting as little images nestled within an impressively rendered CGI web that recalls the four-dimensional tesseract in Interstellar, as Jake picks each image, they expand into full-blown flashbacks, which then blur together into a full-blown montage. Accompanied by a piece of music from the late great Riyuchi Sakamoto that equally conveys the joy of relishing memories and the anchoring regret that those moments are long gone, paired with editing that evokes the loving daydream shots of Terrence Malick and Hirokazu Kore-eda, seeing how much love Yang had given and received in his life is what makes Jake realize how much more he could be doing to show his love. Taking Blade Runner's hyperfixation on the line between humanity and android-kind, After Yang proposes that not only can technology love us back, but that it can teach us how to be better humans to each other.

