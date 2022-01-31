The film's trailer is set to premiere on February 1, ahead of the film's March 4 release.

Just after its premiere at Sundance Film Festival, it seems general audiences are one step closer to getting to see After Yang, as A24 has just released the film’s poster on their social media, with the promise of a trailer coming tomorrow.

After Yang was written and directed by Kogonada, based on the short story Saying Goodbye to Yang by Alexander Weinstein. The film is set in a world where families can buy robotic children to be live-in babysitters, and follows as a father and daughter as they try to save their robotic family member, Yang, after he begins to malfunction.

The poster features the film's four core stars, Colin Farrell, Jodie Turner-Smith, Justin H. Min, and newcomer Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja, gathered around in a simple family portrait, and boasts the film's status as an official selection at both the Sundance and Cannes Film Festivals, as well as touting the film's theatrical release date: March 4.

After Yang expands on Weinstein's short story and tells the story of an A.I. robot, Yang (Min), who is bought by Jake (Farrell) and his wife Kyra (Turner-Smith), after adopting their daughter Mika (Tjandrawidjaja) from China, to help make Mika feel connected to her heritage. However, Yang quickly ends up being a vital member of the family when he becomes responsible for raising Mika when both her parents become swamped with work, and becomes like a brother to her. Then tragedy strikes the family when Yang begins to break down. Richardson appears in the film as another A.I. like Yang, reuniting with Kogonada after starring in his critically acclaimed 2017 feature film debut, Columbus.

After Yang hits theaters on March 4. Check out the all-new poster below:

