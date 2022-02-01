Conventional wisdom might insist that robots don't cry, but trust us: you're going to need tissues After Yang. A24 has just dropped the trailer for the new film, with the release date already set at March 4, and it's one you'll want to see.

From the mononymous, multi-hyphenate visual artist Kogonada, After Yang imagines a world in which androids, which cultivate very human feelings, emotions, and memories, can be bought as house helpers. The droid that we're compelled to care about is the eponymous Yang, played by Justin H. Min (The Umbrella Academy). He's brought in to Colin Farrell's character's household to look after his adopted daughter. But sadly, having been bought second-hand, Yang malfunctions, which leads Farrell on the search for replacement parts, hopeful of repairing his daughter's beloved companion.

It's in the process of repairing Yang that Farrell is able to witness the robot's memories, played in gorgeous montage evocative of peak Andrei Tarkovsky or Stanley Kubrick. As is often the case with heightened sci-fi like this, we're led to question the meaning of sentience, existence, and ultimately, life. Relatedly, there's a lot of Terrence Malick in here, between the artful use of aspect ratio changes and ethereal, atmospheric visuals. You get a lot of this from the trailer — obviously, the artsy distributor A24 has left the best bits for the actual release — but this one is going to hit the least sentimental of us like a ten-kilo sledgehammer.

Unsurprisingly, the film has picked up acclaim across the festival circuit, having played at Cannes Film Festival last year before skipping over to Sundance for its North American premiere earlier this month. Collider reviewed it ecstatically, giving it an A-, concluding that:

"Kogonada's sophomore feature may be based on a short story by Alexander Weinstein, but it is also infused with Kogonada's own influences and sensitivities, growing to become something unique and improved. If [Kogonada's debut feature] Columbus was a strong opening statement by a new voice in cinema, After Yang cements Kogonada as one of the most humanist filmmakers working today, and there's no telling what he can accomplish next."

Along with Farrell and Min, the film also stars Jodie Turner-Smith, Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja, Haley Lu Richardson, Sarita Choudhury, and Clifton Collins Jr. Check out the trailer below:

And here's the official synopsis for After Yang:

"When his young daughter’s beloved companion — an android named Yang — malfunctions, Jake (Colin Farrell) searches for a way to repair him. In the process, he discovers the life that has been passing in front of him, reconnecting with his wife (Jodie Turner-Smith) and daughter across a distance he didn’t know was there."

