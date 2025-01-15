While his twin brother, Cole Sprouse, has largely stayed in the spotlight, appearing in TV shows like Riverdale and features including Lisa Frankenstein, Dylan Sprouse has mainly pursued other avenues since the pair left their child acting days behind them. The last two years have seen the latter star in the romantic drama film series, Beautiful Disaster and Beautiful Wedding, but 2025 is a time for Sprouse to shed his romantic lead vibes and kick some ass thanks to the streaming arrival of Aftermath. The action thriller celebrated a theatrical and digital arrival back in the fall, but now it’s time for audiences to welcome Sprouse and Mason Gooding (Scream VI) into their homes to watch the young stars go toe-to-toe in a life-threatening situation.

After serving time abroad in an active war zone, Army Ranger vet, Eric (Sprouse), is looking forward to reconnecting with family following his return to Boston. However, his heartfelt reunion is cut short after he and his younger sister, Madeleine (Megan Stott) are trapped on the city’s Tobin Memorial Bridge after a gang of ex-military extremists block traffic and take hostages for political purposes. Realizing that he’s the civilians’ only hope at survival, Eric takes things into his own hands and goes after the militia and their leader, Romeo (Gooding). Luckily for Eric, he’ll have some help along the way, but when Romeo realizes that his new foe has a piece of his heart on the bridge, he kidnaps Eric’s sister, driving the stakes up higher than before.

Joining Eric on his mission to keep as many trapped civilians alive as possible is Jurassic World Dominion, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, and Severance star Dichen Lachman. Filling out the rest of the ensemble is a lineup that includes Derek K. Moore (The Wrong Todd), Jason Armani Martinez (Spenser Confidential), Ashley Pynn (Mean Girls), and Daniel Rios Jr. (The Other Two).

Where You’ve Seen the Leading Men

Both Sprouse and Gooding are familiar faces in Hollywood, with both young performers having already solidified their careers. Of course, Sprouse and his twin brother became widely recognized thanks to their leading roles in the Disney Channel series, The Suite Life of Zack & Cody and its spin-off, The Suite Life on Deck. As mentioned, recent years have seen Sprouse appear in both Beautiful Disaster and Beautiful Wedding, as well as other titles, including My Fake Boyfriend and Tyger Tyger.

As for Gooding, following a recurring role on HBO’s sports comedy series Ballers and Hulu’s Love, Victor, the actor stepped into feature-length projects, drawing attention for his work in Olivia Wilde’s directorial debut, Booksmart, and Scott Mann’s 2022 survival thriller, Fall. But to horror fans, he was welcomed into the family with open arms thanks to his running appearance as Chad Meeks-Martin in the Scream franchise. The actor first stepped into the role for the fifth installment back in 2022 before returning for the sixth film and is currently working on the seventh.

Head over to Netflix on February 10 to see Sprouse face off against Gooding in Aftermath.

